House Speaker McCarthy on solidarity visit to Israel, will address Knesset

The Congressman has come at a time of increasing tension between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government and the Biden administration, which oppose the judicial overhaul plan.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Published: APRIL 29, 2023 22:40
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) wields the speaker's gavel as members of Congress gather on the House floor to attend U.S. President Joe Biden's State of the Union address before a joint session of Congress in the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, US, February 7, 2023.
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy will arrive in Israel Sunday at the helm of a 19-member bi-partisan Congressional delegation, in advance of his historic address to the Knesset on Monday in a show of solidarity with the Jewish state on its 75th anniversary.

The Republican politician from California is only the second House Speaker in Israel’s history to speak to the Knesset after Newt Gingrich did so in 1998.  

On its way to Israel, the delegation visited Jordan, where McCarthy met with King Abdullah and Crown Prince Al Hussein. It is McCarthy’s first trip abroad since becoming speaker in January of this year. 

The Congressman has come at a time of increasing tension between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government and the Biden administration, which oppose the judicial overhaul plan, fearing it weakens Israel’s democracy.

US President Joe Biden has to date, refused to invite Netanyahu to the White House in the aftermath of his return to power at the end of December, a move which traditionally occurs after an Israeli Prime Minister enters office.

In the interim, however, major US officials have visited Israel, such as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, as well as senior Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, Democratic Congressman Hakeem Jeffries who is the House Minority leader and Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

All of them have spoken of the strength of the US-Israel relationship. This trip was instigated by an invitation from Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana (Likud), to underscore the depth of the US-Israel bond. Last month, McCarthy issued a statement specifically in support of Netanyahu. 

In an interview with NBC published on Friday, Netanyahu spoke of his strong ties with both Republicans and Democrats. 

Having friends at both sides of the aisle

He referenced US President Joe Biden, former US President Donald Trump and DeSantis as “great friends of Israel,” noting that the Jewish state was lucky to have such friends on both sides of the aisle in the US. 

Netanyahu lauded Trump for recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, relocating the US Embassy to Jerusalem, recognizing Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights and exiting the 2015 Iran deal.

In speaking of Biden, Netanyahu referred to him as a “personal friend for 40 years,” noting that the disagreement between them was akin to that of family members.

“We can have our agreements and disagreements,” Netanyahu said.

He defended the judicial reform, explaining that it would strengthen democracy. 

“The fact that we have excessive power in the judiciary does not mean that we have to have excessive power in the parliament,” Netanyahu said. He added that he was committed to finding a consensus between the coalition and the opposition when it came to the reform.

“We are working on it. I hope to achieve it,” Netanyahu said.



