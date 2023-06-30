The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
US urges appeals court to uphold Ghislaine Maxwell's sex trafficking conviction

Maxwell is behind bars in Florida after a Manhattan jury convicted her in December 2021 on five charges for recruiting and grooming four girls for Epstein to abuse between 1994 and 2004.

By REUTERS
Published: JUNE 30, 2023 09:26
Ghislaine Maxwell, longtime associate of accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein (photo credit: REUTERS)
Ghislaine Maxwell, longtime associate of accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein
(photo credit: REUTERS)

The US government has urged an appeals court to uphold Ghislaine Maxwell's conviction and 20-year prison sentence for helping the disgraced late financier Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse teenage girls.

In a Thursday night filing with the 2nd US Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan, federal prosecutors said none of Maxwell's legal arguments about the fairness of her trial held merit.

"The government’s evidence at trial established that over the course of a decade, Maxwell facilitated and participated in the sexual abuse of multiple young girls," prosecutors said.

Arthur Aidala, a lawyer for Maxwell, was not immediately available for comment outside business hours.

Behind bars since December 2021

U.S. financier Jeffrey Epstein (C) appears in court where he pleaded guilty to two prostitution charges in West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S. July 30, 2008. Picture taken July 30, 2008. (credit: UMA SANGHVI/PALM BEACH POST VIA REUTERS)U.S. financier Jeffrey Epstein (C) appears in court where he pleaded guilty to two prostitution charges in West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S. July 30, 2008. Picture taken July 30, 2008. (credit: UMA SANGHVI/PALM BEACH POST VIA REUTERS)

Maxwell, 61, is behind bars in Tallahassee, Florida, after a Manhattan jury convicted her in December 2021 on five charges for recruiting and grooming four girls for Epstein to abuse between 1994 and 2004.

Epstein committed suicide at age 66 in August 2019 in a Manhattan jail cell, where he was awaiting trial for sex trafficking. Hundreds of women have said he abused them.

In her appeal, Maxwell, the daughter of late British media mogul Robert Maxwell, accused prosecutors of making her a scapegoat because Epstein was dead and "public outrage" demanded that someone else absorb the blame.

Her lawyers also offered several arguments for dismissing the case or granting a new trial.

These included that Maxwell was immune from prosecution, prosecutors waited too long to charge her, and Epstein's 2007 non-prosecution agreement arising from alleged abuse at his Palm Beach, Florida mansion also immunized her.

The lawyers also said one juror should have disclosed before trial that he had been sexually abused as a child.

Maxwell's accusers have said she and Epstein at first made them feel welcome in their orbit, before Epstein began demanding sexualized massages.

Others who were friendly with Epstein have seen their reputations tarred or ruined, among them Britain's Prince Andrew and former JPMorgan Chase executive and Barclays BARC.L chief executive Jes Staley.

JPMorgan and Deutsche Bank DBKGn.DE, which both had Epstein as a client, are paying a combined $365 million to Epstein's accusers over their work for him. The US Virgin Islands, where Epstein had a home, is also suing JPMorgan.

Maxwell is eligible for release in July 2037, with credit for good behavior and the two years she spent in jail before being imprisoned.



