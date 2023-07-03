The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Elections in Russian-controlled Ukraine could be canceled, official says

Russia controls just under one-fifth of Ukraine, including Crimea, which it annexed in 2014, and parts of four other regions that Russian troops have taken control of since the current war began.

By REUTERS
Published: JULY 3, 2023 16:13
Russian national flag flies with backdrop of the Kerch bridge after an explosion destroyed part of it, in the Kerch Strait, Crimea, October 8, 2022 (photo credit: REUTERS/STRINGER)
Russia's top election official said on Monday that if the situation worsened in four Russian-controlled parts of Ukraine, local elections scheduled there for September would be canceled.

Russia controls just under one-fifth of Ukraine, including Crimea, which it annexed in 2014, and parts of four other regions that Russian troops have taken control of since the current war began in February 2022.

President Vladimir Putin says the regions - Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson - are now part of Russia, after Moscow unilaterally annexed them last year.

Ukraine says the annexation is illegal and void, and that it will not rest until every last Russian soldier is ejected from its internationally recognized territory.

Russian President Vladimir Putin gives a televised address in Moscow, Russia, June 24, 2023. (credit: SPUTNIK/GAVRIIL GRIGOROV/POOL VIA REUTERS) Russian President Vladimir Putin gives a televised address in Moscow, Russia, June 24, 2023. (credit: SPUTNIK/GAVRIIL GRIGOROV/POOL VIA REUTERS)

The front line of the conflict - which Moscow calls a 'special military operation' - runs through all four regions

"Since the situation is really difficult, anything can happen," Ella Panfilova, who chairs Russia's Central Election Commission, told Putin at a meeting in the Kremlin.

"If unforeseen circumstances arise – in some areas the situation may deteriorate dramatically - and we see that there is a serious danger to the life and health of residents, then we have the right to postpone these elections," she said.

"We will certainly use this right if there are serious reasons for it."

Putin replied: "Understood."

Russia holds regional and municipal elections on Sept. 10, including elections of 21 regional leaders and 20 regional legislatures, Panfilova said. There are also four by-elections for seats in the federal parliament.



