The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Russia has regained part control of approaches to Ukrainian town of Kreminna, UK says

By REUTERS
Published: MARCH 23, 2023 09:26

British military intelligence said on Thursday that Russia had partially regained control over the approaches to the eastern Ukrainian town of Kreminna, after its troops were pushed back from the region earlier this year.

"In places, Russia has made gains of up to several kilometers," the military intelligence said in an update, adding that Russian commanders are likely trying to expand a security zone and are also seeking to recapture the logistic hub of Kupiansk in Kharkiv.

Russian forces earlier on Thursday unleashed a wave of air strikes in the north and south of Ukraine a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin bid farewell to Chinese leader Xi Jinping following a two-day visit to Moscow.

Break the Wave: Israeli forces arrest 8 terror suspects in the West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/23/2023 09:09 AM
Russia launches military satellite into space
By REUTERS
03/23/2023 09:04 AM
Three IDF widows tell Gallant not to send them Memorial Day greeting
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/23/2023 08:49 AM
Russia's Medvedev says West won't leave Russia, China alone -TASS
By REUTERS
03/23/2023 06:29 AM
Israeli vehicle was damaged by gunfire in Binyamina, no casualties - IDF
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/23/2023 06:18 AM
Lazio to ban three fans for life over 'antisemitic' behavior
By REUTERS
03/23/2023 06:14 AM
China's military says US warship illegally entered waters in South China
By REUTERS
03/23/2023 05:49 AM
Gas explosion in Haifa injures three
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/23/2023 02:10 AM
Three Israeli arrested for placing explosive device in Rishon Lezion
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/22/2023 08:59 PM
IDF chief to Netanyahu: Reservists' strike will worsen if reform passes
By Tal Shalev/Walla
03/22/2023 08:52 PM
Israeli drone falls in Syrian territory, no fear of intel leak - IDF
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/22/2023 07:22 PM
Sweden reports H5N1 bird flu outbreak on poultry farm
By REUTERS
03/22/2023 07:20 PM
Magnitude 6.5 earthquake strikes Jujuy, Argentina region
By REUTERS
03/22/2023 06:27 PM
Netanyahu: Knesset will not advance anti-Christian laws
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/22/2023 06:23 PM
Man accused of attacking pregnant wife due to 'inappropriate' clothes
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/22/2023 04:37 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by