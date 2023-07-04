The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Italy has frozen Russian oligarchs' assets worth $2.5 billion

UIF Director Serata added that financial holdings worth around 330 million euros, linked to 80 individuals, had been frozen as part of the sanctions regime.

By REUTERS
Published: JULY 4, 2023 14:16
The 465-foot superyacht "Nord", reportedly owned by the sanctioned Russian oligarch Alexei Mordashov is seen, in Hong Kong, China October 7, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/TYRONE SIU)
(photo credit: REUTERS/TYRONE SIU)

Italy has frozen Russian oligarchs' assets valued at around 2 billion euros ($2.5 billion) following the invasion of Ukraine last year, the country's central bank said on Tuesday.

Italy seized assets -- including bank accounts, luxury villas, yachts and cars -- as part of the European Union's sanctions against the Kremlin and its backers.

In its annual report, the Bank of Italy's anti-money laundering unit (UIF) said the 2-billion-euro figure had been updated to the end of June.

UIF Director Enzo Serata added that financial holdings worth around 330 million euros, linked to 80 individuals, had been frozen as part of the sanctions regime.

Italy was a popular destination for Russian oligarchs

Before the war began in February 2022, Italy's beaches and ports were a popular playground for wealthy Russians who bought properties in prime locations such as Lake Como, Sardinia, Tuscany and the Ligurian coast.

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a summit of leaders of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) via a video conference call at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, July 4, 2023. (credit: Sputnik/Alexander Kazakov/Kremlin via REUTERS) Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a summit of leaders of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) via a video conference call at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, July 4, 2023. (credit: Sputnik/Alexander Kazakov/Kremlin via REUTERS)

Some of the oligarchs targeted by the measures have filed legal appeals, including Russian-Uzbek metals and telecoms tycoon Alisher Usmanov.

In April, an Italian court referred to the EU Court of Justice a decision on whether to maintain a freeze on his assets, worth more than 80 million euros.



