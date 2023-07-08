The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Jerusalem Post World News

Ukraine's Zelensky brings home Azovstal commanders released to Turkey

Zelensky posted a one-minute video showing himself and other officials shaking hands and hugging the smiling commanders prior to boarding the plane back.

By REUTERS
Published: JULY 8, 2023 18:51
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky standing among Ukrainian soldiers (photo credit: The Berkshire Edge)
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky standing among Ukrainian soldiers
(photo credit: The Berkshire Edge)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, returning home from a visit to Turkey, brought with him five commanders of Ukraine's former garrison in Mariupol, forced to live in Turkey under the terms of a prisoner exchange last year.

The commanders, lionized as heroes in Ukraine, led last year's defense of the port, the biggest city Russia captured in its invasion. Thousands of civilians were killed inside Mariupol when Russian forces laid the city to waste during a three-month siege.

The Ukrainian defenders, who held out in tunnels and bunkers under a steel plant, were finally ordered by Kyiv to surrender in May last year. Moscow freed some of them in September last year in a prisoner swap brokered by Ankara, under terms that required the commanders to remain in Turkey until the end of the war.

"We are returning home from Turkey and bringing our heroes home," said Zelensky who met Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan for talks in Istanbul on Friday.

"Ukrainian soldiers Denys Prokopenko, Svyatoslav Palamar, Serhiy Volynsky, Oleh Khomenko, Denys Shleha. They will finally be with their relatives," he said on the Telegram messaging app.

Why are the commanders finally able to return home?

Zelensky gave no explanation for why the commanders were being allowed to return home now. Turkey's Directorate of Communications did not immediately respond to a request for comment. There was no immediate comment from Moscow.

Zelensky posted a one-minute video showing himself and other officials shaking hands and hugging the smiling commanders before they boarded a Czech airplane together.

Many Ukrainians hailed the news on social media.

"Finally! The best news ever. Congratulations to our brothers!" Major Maksym Zhorin who is fighting now in eastern Ukraine, said on the Telegram messaging app.



