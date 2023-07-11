The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Titanic failure: Titan sub had a success rate of 14%

No regulatory bodies had approved of the Titan, as recorded by the waiver which also stated that the sub was "constructed of materials that have not been widely used for manned submersibles."  

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 11, 2023 05:28
The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph (photo credit: OceanGate Expeditions/Handout via REUTERS)
The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph
(photo credit: OceanGate Expeditions/Handout via REUTERS)

OceanGate’s Titan submersible, which grew notoriety after 5 wealthy individuals perished from its failings, was known to have unsuccessful dives, according to media reports from July 9.

OceanGate’s waiver policy for voyagers made explicit note of the fact that the Titan had only succeeded in 13 out of 90 dives, according to Insider. 

The Titan, which was marketed as a commercial experience to see the Titanic wreckage on the ocean’s floor, was described as experimental three times within the 4 page liability waiver.

  

The Titan’s history of disaster

The Titan’s safety had been drawn to question numerous times. Concerns over the Titan’s safety had been reported as far back as 2009, with further concerns brought forward in 2018.

The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken SS Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph (credit: OceanGate Expeditions/Handout via REUTERS)The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken SS Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph (credit: OceanGate Expeditions/Handout via REUTERS)

Past adventurers aboard the Titan also experienced a number of malfunctions including a torn stabilization tube and electrical issues.

Tests on the sub at the Deep Ocean Test Facility, part of the United States Naval Academy, also found that its carbon-fiber hull "showed signs of cyclic fatigue" at lower depths, according to GeekWire.

Rob McCallum, who raised concerns in 2009, told Insider that the company's approach to engineering was "ad hoc" and "ultimately inappropriate." McCallum claims that concerns were not addressed by the now deceased CEO Stockton Rush.

Does the liability waiver mean OceanGate isn’t liable? 

“A lawsuit is unlikely unless the company misrepresented the safety of the submersible,” Richard Daynard, a professor at Northeastern University School of Law, explained to SciTechDaily.  “Otherwise, this is a classic example of ‘assumption of the risk.’”

“You sign a massive waiver that lists one way after another that you could die on the trip,” former Titan passenger Mike Reiss told the BBC. “So nobody who’s in this situation was caught off guard. You all know what you are getting into.”

However, despite the waiver, a lawsuit may still have a success outcome if a plaintiff could prove that OceanGate were grossly negligent in their actions, according to Daynard. These actions may extend to the multiple safety warnings and concerns that OceanGate failed to investigate. 

As The Jerusalem Post reported in June, leaked messages from a would-be passenger show Stockton Rush asserting that the ship sub was “safer than flying in a helicopter or even scuba diving.” 

Steve Flynn, a professor of political science, told the source that a lawsuit is “probably inevitable.”

“At the end here, when in international waters and in this case, underneath it, I think people are still surprised to the degree that there are spaces in our world where jurisdiction is confused and rules and requirements may not be operated,” Flynn was cited as saying. “International waters represent that space.”



