Russian official says Ukraine shelled border town, killing one woman

The governor of Russia's Belgorod region said on Sunday that Ukrainian forces had shelled the Russian town of Shebekino near the Ukrainian border with Grad missiles, killing a woman riding her bike.

There was no immediate comment from Ukraine, which almost never publicly claims responsibility for attacks inside Russia. Reuters was not able to verify what happened.

Vyacheslav Gladkov, Belgorod's governor, said the Grad missiles had struck a market area, damaging a building and two cars.

"To much grief, one person was killed - a woman was riding a bicycle on the pavement at the time of the shelling. Injuries she received from shrapnel were incompatible with life," Gladkov said on the Telegram messaging app.

The Grad (Hail) weapons system is a truck-mounted multiple rocket launcher used by both Ukrainian and Russian forces. Its use against civilian areas is regarded as a war crime by human rights activists.

A general view of a multi-story residential building, which was damaged by missiles from an unconfirmed location in Belgorod, Russia October 13, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/STRINGER)

Shelling in Shebekino

The town of Shebekino, about 5 km (3 miles) from the Ukrainian border, has been repeatedly targeted by what Russia says is indiscriminate shelling by Ukraine's armed forces.

Kyiv has accused Russian forces of indiscriminately shelling its civilian areas too. Both sides deny targeting civilians.

In May and June, the Belgorod region was rocked by fighting after militants from a pro-Ukrainian armed group made up of ethnic Russians crossed the border from Ukraine and battled with Russian security forces.