Ukraine struck two regions in southern Russia with a rocket and a drone, though the missile was shot down by air defenses, according to Russian officials and media reports.

In the southern Russian city of Krasnodar, a blast damaged a residential and office building, officials said.

They did not say what caused the blast, though Russian media said it was a drone attack. Unverified videos on social media showed a drone flying over the city.

Officials responses to the attack

"All emergency services are working at the scene. The cause of the incident is being investigated. Residents are asked to stay calm," Krasnodar mayor Yevgeny Naumov wrote on Telegram.

Ukrainian serviceman operates a reconnaissance unmanned aerial device over the outskirts of Bakhmut town, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, near a frontline Donetsk region, Ukraine May 25, 2023. (credit: Anna Kudriavtseva/Reuters)

In the neighboring Rostov region, the local governor said a Ukrainian missile had been shot down by air defenses on Thursday near Morozovsk, where there is a Russian air base.

"In the area of Morozovsk, an air defense system went off, shooting down a Ukrainian missile," Rostov Governor Vasily Golubev said. "The military is doing its job. Stay calm."