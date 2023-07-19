The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
US soldier got in fights, damaged police car before dash to North Korea

The lawyer, who declined to be named due to the sensitivity of the matter, said he was unaware of the status of King's custody or whereabouts after February.

By REUTERS
Published: JULY 19, 2023 09:16

Updated: JULY 19, 2023 09:17
North Korean soldiers are seen at their guard post inside North Korean territory, in this picture taken from Paju, South Korea, near the demilitarized zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas, June 17, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/KIM HONG-JI)
North Korean soldiers are seen at their guard post inside North Korean territory, in this picture taken from Paju, South Korea, near the demilitarized zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas, June 17, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS/KIM HONG-JI)

Months before he fled into North Korea, US soldier Travis King faced two assault allegations and was fined by a South Korean court for damaging a police car, according to a court ruling and a lawyer who represented him.

The US military was scrambling to establish the fate of King, who made an unauthorized crossing of the inter-Korean border into North Korea on Tuesday, throwing Washington into a new crisis in its dealing with the nuclear-armed state.

King's motivations for his high-stakes gambit remain unclear.

A history of infractions

US officials said he had finished serving time in detention in South Korea for an unspecified infraction and was transported by the US military to the airport to return to his home unit in the United States, when he apparently decided to join a tour to the North Korean border.

King pleaded guilty to assault and destruction of public goods stemming from an October incident, and on Feb. 8 the Seoul Western District Court fined him 5 million won ($4,000), according to a copy of the ruling reviewed by Reuters.

Two US officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the soldier had been due to face disciplinary action by the US military.

US soldiers take part in a military exercise which is a part of the Freedom Shield joint military exercise between South Korea and US, at a training field near the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas in Pocheon, South Korea, March 19, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/KIM HONG-JI) US soldiers take part in a military exercise which is a part of the Freedom Shield joint military exercise between South Korea and US, at a training field near the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas in Pocheon, South Korea, March 19, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/KIM HONG-JI)

Reuters was not immediately able to ascertain whether the disciplinary action was linked to his conviction over damaging the police vehicle.

The Seoul court said on September 25 last year King punched a man in the face at a club several times but the case was settled.

Two weeks later, on October 8, police officers responded to a report of another altercation involving King, and tried to question him. He continued with his "aggressive behavior" without answering questions from police, according to the court document.

Police placed him in the backseat of their patrol car where he shouted expletives and insults against Koreans, the Korean army, and the Korean police, the ruling said. During his tirade, he kicked the vehicle's door several times, causing about 584,000 won in damages, the ruling said.

The court said the defendant had admitted to the charges, had no previous criminal record, and paid 1 million won to fix the vehicle, citing reasons in favor of him in the sentencing.

A spokesman for US Forces Korea (USFK) declined to confirm whether King had been in South Korean or US military detention.

One of the lawyers who represented him at the time told Reuters King had spent time in US military detention in Pyeongtaek since the October case.



King's other lawyers listed in court documents were not immediately available for comment.

King's mother, Claudine Gates, told ABC News she was shocked at the news her son had crossed into North Korea.

"I can't see Travis doing anything like that," she told the US broadcaster.



