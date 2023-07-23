The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

US VP Harris blasts Florida 'extremists' over education guidelines about slavery

"How is it that anyone could suggest that, in the midst of these atrocities, that there was any benefit to being subjected to this level of dehumanization?" she said.

By REUTERS
Published: JULY 23, 2023 02:47
US Vice President Kamala Harris speaks on stage at "Get Out the Vote" rally at UCLA, in Los Angeles, California, US, November 7, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE)
US Vice President Kamala Harris speaks on stage at "Get Out the Vote" rally at UCLA, in Los Angeles, California, US, November 7, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE)

US Vice President Kamala Harris criticized Florida "extremists" on Friday for backing educational guidelines that taught "revisionist history" about slavery in the United States.

Florida's board of education approved new guidelines this week with "benchmark clarifications," including one for middle school students that states "instruction includes how slaves developed skills which, in some instances, could be applied for their personal benefit."

Harris, the first Black and Asian-American woman to serve as vice president, flew to Florida, a political swing state whose governor, Ron DeSantis, is running for the Republican presidential nomination, to deliver a blistering speech condemning the new guidelines.

"Adults know what slavery really involved. It involved rape. It involved torture. It involved taking a baby from their mother. It involved some of the worst examples of ... depriving people of humanity in our world," she said.

"How is it that anyone could suggest that, in the midst of these atrocities, that there was any benefit to being subjected to this level of dehumanization?" she said.

Nigerian Kehinde Avose wears chains on his neck while re-enacting the days of slavery for American visitors in the former slave port of Badagry town south-west Nigeria August 25, 2002. More than fifty black Americans, including seven mayors, are in Lagos for the Second Black Heritage Festival. (credit: REUTERS/George Esiri GE/CLH/)Nigerian Kehinde Avose wears chains on his neck while re-enacting the days of slavery for American visitors in the former slave port of Badagry town south-west Nigeria August 25, 2002. More than fifty black Americans, including seven mayors, are in Lagos for the Second Black Heritage Festival. (credit: REUTERS/George Esiri GE/CLH/)

The board of education approved the new teaching guidelines for kindergarten through high school on Wednesday. Florida's education commissioner, Manny Diaz Jr., said during the board meeting in Orlando that the guidelines go in to the "tougher subjects" of slavery and racist violence, as appropriate by age.

William Allen and Frances Presley Rice, both members of the working group that developed the new guidelines, said in a statement on Thursday that the new language regarding slaves learning specialized skills was meant to show they were not merely victims.

Harris lambasted the information in the guidelines as false propaganda.

"We teach our children, not only to tell the truth, but to seek knowledge and truth," Harris said.

"These extremist so-called leaders should model what we know to be the correct and right approach if we really are invested in the wellbeing of our children. Instead they dare to push propaganda to our children," she said.

Ron Desantis' role in changing Florida's education

The approval of the guidelines follows moves by DeSantis to combat what he has labeled "woke indoctrination."

DeSantis, who trails former President Donald Trump in polling for the Republican nomination, has taken on "wokeness" as a key theme for his campaign. The governor, who also has battled Walt Disney over its criticism of a Florida law banning classroom discussion of sexuality and gender, accused Harris of being misleading about Florida's standards.

“Democrats like Kamala Harris have to lie about Florida's educational standards to cover for their agenda of indoctrinating students and pushing sexual topics onto children," he said in a statement. "Florida stands in their way and we will continue to expose their agenda and their lies."

Harris said teachers should not be told by politicians "that they should be teaching ... revisionist history."

President Joe Biden, with Harris as his vice president, is running for re-election in 2024.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Humans' ancestors, dogs, bats may have coexisted with dinosaurs – study

Life reconstruction of Brontosaurus excelsus, a type of diplodocid sauropod dinosaur (Illustrative).
2

Against all odds, the Ukrainian counteroffensive is inching forward

SECOND-LIEUTENANT Ilya, a tank commander in the 59th Motorized Brigade, takes a break on his tank, concealed in a forest in the Pokrovsk area of Donbas, on July 9.
3

An 'eternal life' pill may be closer than ever thanks to new research

Hydractinia symbiolongicarpus
4

Prime Minister Netanyahu released from hospital

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu leads a cabinet meeting in Jerusalem on July 2, 2023
5

Netanyahu suffered from more than dehydration - neurologist

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu holds a press conference at the Ministry of Defense in Tel Aviv on April 10, 2023.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by