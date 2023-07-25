The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

US announces $400 million in additional military aid for Ukraine

This is the 43rd security assistance package approved by the United States for Ukraine. More than $43 billion in US military aid has been provided since Russia's invasion in 2022.

By REUTERS
Published: JULY 25, 2023 21:28

Updated: JULY 25, 2023 21:31
US PRESIDENT Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky shake hands after delivering statements in Kyiv, on Monday. Zelensky and Biden often talk as though NATO and Ukraine are one, though that’s not the case, says the writer. (photo credit: Evan Vucci/REUTERS)
US PRESIDENT Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky shake hands after delivering statements in Kyiv, on Monday. Zelensky and Biden often talk as though NATO and Ukraine are one, though that’s not the case, says the writer.
(photo credit: Evan Vucci/REUTERS)

The US Department of Defense announced $400 million in additional security assistance for Ukraine on Tuesday, including air defense missiles, armored vehicles and small drones, as Ukraine's counteroffensive against Russia grinds on.

The new aid package, which was first reported by Reuters, will include for the first time Hornet surveillance drones made by FLIR Systems.

It also includes munitions for Patriot air defense systems and National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASMS), Stinger anti-aircraft systems, more ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), Stryker Armored Personnel Carriers and a variety of other missiles and rockets.

The package is funded using Presidential Drawdown Authority, or PDA, which authorizes the president to quickly transfer articles and services from US stocks without congressional approval during an emergency. The material will come from US excess inventory.

This is the 43rd security assistance package approved by the United States for Ukraine. More than $43 billion in US military aid has been provided since Russia's invasion in 2022.

Smoke rises in the sky over the city after a Russian drone strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine July 13, 2023. (credit: GLEB GARANICH/REUTERS) Smoke rises in the sky over the city after a Russian drone strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine July 13, 2023. (credit: GLEB GARANICH/REUTERS)

The Black Sea Grain Initiative 

Commenting on the aid announcement, Secretary of State Antony Blinken noted Russia's attacks on Ukraine ports and Ukrainian infrastructure since withdrawing from the Black Sea Grain Initiative last week.

"Russia could end this war at any time by withdrawing its forces from Ukraine and stopping its brutal attacks against Ukraine’s cities and people. Until it does, the United States and our allies and partners will stand united with Ukraine, for as long as it takes," Blinken said in a statement.

The Black Sea grain deal was brokered by the United Nations and Turkey a year ago to combat a global food crisis worsened by Russia's invasion. Ukraine and Russia are both leading grain exporters.

Britain said on Tuesday it had information indicating Russia's military might start targeting civilian shipping in the Black Sea, while the European Union pledged to help Ukraine export almost all its farm produce via rail and road.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israel begins to see economic ramifications of judicial reform

Medical staff demonstrate outside the Histadrut building in Tel Aviv during a 24-hour strike in response to the government's judicial overhaul, on July 25, 2023
2

Another 10,000 IDF reservists announce they won't serve anymore

10,000 reservists announce that they won't serve anymore in protest of the judicial reform.
3

Humans' ancestors, dogs, bats may have coexisted with dinosaurs – study

Life reconstruction of Brontosaurus excelsus, a type of diplodocid sauropod dinosaur (Illustrative).
4

Wife discovers truth after husband's 70 days of IDF reserve duty
5

An 'eternal life' pill may be closer than ever thanks to new research

Hydractinia symbiolongicarpus
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by