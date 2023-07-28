The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Texas Tesla plant receives false alarm of active shooter

Police have claimed that no shooter was found on the premises.

By REUTERS
Published: JULY 28, 2023 15:07

Updated: JULY 28, 2023 15:12
Model Y cars are pictured during the opening ceremony of the new Tesla Gigafactory for electric cars in Gruenheide, Germany, March 22, 2022. (photo credit: Patrick Pleul/Pool/REUTERS)
Model Y cars are pictured during the opening ceremony of the new Tesla Gigafactory for electric cars in Gruenheide, Germany, March 22, 2022.
(photo credit: Patrick Pleul/Pool/REUTERS)

Police in Texas on Friday were investigating a 911 call reporting an active shooter at a large Tesla plant that turned out to be a false alarm, authorities said.

The Travis County Sheriff's Office responded to the emergency call at about 5 a.m. local time of an active shooter at the Telsa Gigafactory plant in Austin, Texas, a sheriff's office spokesperson said.

Police cleared the large plant and found no shooter, threat or injuries, the spokesperson said.

Workers inside the plant received an email saying, "There is an Active Attacker near column location 35Z at the Giga Factory Texas. Please take cover and stand by for further details."

Investigations are underway to find the source of the threat

The nature of the phone call, including where it came from and who placed it, was being investigated by police, the sheriff's office said.

A Tesla logo on a Model S is photographed inside of a Tesla dealership in New York, US, April 29, 2016. (credit: REUTERS/LUCAS JACKSON/FILE PHOTO)A Tesla logo on a Model S is photographed inside of a Tesla dealership in New York, US, April 29, 2016. (credit: REUTERS/LUCAS JACKSON/FILE PHOTO)


