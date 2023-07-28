The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Ukraine says Russia is threatening civilian vessels in Black Sea

Ukraine's border guard service said it had intercepted a warning communicated by a Russian warship to a civilian vessel near a Ukrainian port.

By REUTERS
Published: JULY 28, 2023 15:17
A still image from a video, released by Russia's Defence Ministry, shows what it said to be the guided missile ship Ivanovets firing a rocket during drills in the Black Sea, in this image taken from video released July 21, 2023. (photo credit: Russian Defense Ministry/Reuters)
A still image from a video, released by Russia's Defence Ministry, shows what it said to be the guided missile ship Ivanovets firing a rocket during drills in the Black Sea, in this image taken from video released July 21, 2023.
(photo credit: Russian Defense Ministry/Reuters)

The Ukrainian president's chief of staff said on Friday Russia was threatening civilian vessels in the Black Sea, and urged the international community to condemn what he said were "the methods of terrorists."

Russia last week quit a deal brokered by the United Nations and Turkey allowing Ukraine to safely export grain via the Black Sea and warned that ships heading to Ukrainian seaports could be considered military targets.

"Russian warships are threatening civilians in the Black Sea, violating all norms of international maritime law," Andriy Yermak, head of President Volodymyr Zelensky's office, wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

Warnings from a mystery Russian warship

In a separate statement, Ukraine's border guard service said it had intercepted a warning communicated by a Russian warship to a civilian vessel near a Ukrainian port on Thursday. It did not identify the name of the ship or the port.

The statement quoted the Russian party as saying: "I am warning you about the ban on movement to the ports of Ukraine."

Russian Navy's patrol ship Bykov class corvette Dmitry Rogachev sails in Bosphorus, on its way to the Black Sea, in Istanbul, Turkey February 16, 2022 (Illustrative). (credit: Yoruk Isik/REUTERS) Russian Navy's patrol ship Bykov class corvette Dmitry Rogachev sails in Bosphorus, on its way to the Black Sea, in Istanbul, Turkey February 16, 2022 (Illustrative). (credit: Yoruk Isik/REUTERS)

"Also, the transport of any cargo to Ukraine is considered by the Russian side to be the potential transportation of military cargo," it was quoted as saying, adding that the country of the vessel's flag would be considered a party to the conflict in Ukraine.

 



