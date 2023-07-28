The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Russian sailor arrested for planning to blow up own country's warship - FSB

Russian media reported that the servicemember was offered Ukrainian citizenship and money by Ukraine's Security Service.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 28, 2023 09:24

Updated: JULY 28, 2023 09:25
The Russian corvette Aleksin fires missiles during a parade marking Navy Day in Baltiysk in the Kaliningrad region, Russia July 31, 2022 (Illustrative). (photo credit: VITALY NEVAR/REUTERS)
The Russian corvette Aleksin fires missiles during a parade marking Navy Day in Baltiysk in the Kaliningrad region, Russia July 31, 2022 (Illustrative).
(photo credit: VITALY NEVAR/REUTERS)

A Russian soldier was arrested by Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) on charges of planning to bomb a naval vessel on behalf of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), the FSB announced on Thursday.

According to the FSB, a servicemember of the Russian Navy was recruited by the Ukrainian special services to attack a ship of the Black Sea Fleet. The FSB seized two IEDs with a total mass of 1 kg of TNT equivalent from the servicemember.

The FSB added that the servicemember was suspected of transferring "information constituting a state secret" to Ukraine.

According to Interfax, the servicemember is facing a possible sentence of life in prison.

The Russian TASS news agency reported that a video from the FSB showed the servicemember confessing to being promised Ukrainian citizenship and money by the SBU in exchange for carrying out the attack.

Russian Navy vessels are anchored in a bay of the Black Sea port of Sevastopol in Crimea May 8, 2014 (credit: REUTERS/STRINGER/FILE PHOTO) Russian Navy vessels are anchored in a bay of the Black Sea port of Sevastopol in Crimea May 8, 2014 (credit: REUTERS/STRINGER/FILE PHOTO)

FSB accuses foreign cargo ship of containing traces of explosives

Additionally, on Thursday, the FSB reported that it had found traces of explosives on a foreign dry cargo ship on its way through the Kerch Strait to the port of Rostov-on-Don to load grain crops.

The FSB stated that the ship had called at the Ukrainian seaport of Reni twice in June and July. The ship was banned from passing through the Kerch Strait.

Earlier this week, after Russia declined to extend the Black Sea Grain Initiative, the FSB blocked another foreign cargo ship from crossing the strait based on similar accusations.



