Ex-journalist loses final appeal against treason sentence in Russia

Safronov, a former reporter for the Kommersant and Vedomosti newspapers who later worked as an adviser to the head of Russia's space agency, was accused of disclosing classified information.

By REUTERS
Published: AUGUST 2, 2023 13:14
Ivan Safronov, a former journalist and an aide to the head of Roscosmos space corporation, convicted of treason, attends a court hearing to consider an appeal against his 22-year prison sentence, in Moscow, Russia December 7, 2022. (photo credit: TATYANA MAKEYEVA/ REUTERS)
Former Russian defense reporter Ivan Safronov lost his final appeal on Wednesday against a 22-year jail sentence on charges of treason, a Reuters reporter at the Supreme Court said.

Safronov, a former reporter for the Kommersant and Vedomosti newspapers who later worked as an adviser to the head of Russia's space agency, was arrested in 2020 and accused of disclosing classified information.

He was sentenced in September last year, in what his supporters called a draconian ruling that showed the absence of media freedom in Russia. He was accused of handing military secrets to the Czech Republic, a NATO member, but his defense team said the case was revenge for his journalistic reporting on Russian plans to sell fighter jets to Egypt.

Safronov was transferred in February to a high-security prison in the Krasnoyarsk region of Siberia, and was not present for Wednesday's Supreme Court decision in Moscow.

Controlled information being spread in Russia

On Monday, Russian opposition politician Vladimir Kara-Murza lost an appeal against a 25-year sentence for treason and spreading "false information" about Russia's armed forces by speaking out against Moscow's actions in Ukraine.

Ivan Safronov, a former journalist and an aide to the head of Roscosmos space corporation, convicted of treason, attends a court hearing to consider an appeal against his 22-year prison sentence, in Moscow, Russia December 7, 2022. (credit: TATYANA MAKEYEVA/ REUTERS)


