The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Illinois top court upholds state's assault weapons ban

The state's high court rejected arguments that the ban violated the Illinois Constitution by not applying the law equally to all citizens.

By REUTERS
Published: AUGUST 11, 2023 19:25
AR-10s for sale at the Belle-Clair Fairgrounds & Expo Center Gun Show, after the state of Illinois passed its "assault weapons" ban into law, in Belleville, Illinois, U.S., January 14, 2023. (photo credit: REUTERS/KATE MUNSCH)
AR-10s for sale at the Belle-Clair Fairgrounds & Expo Center Gun Show, after the state of Illinois passed its "assault weapons" ban into law, in Belleville, Illinois, U.S., January 14, 2023.
(photo credit: REUTERS/KATE MUNSCH)

The Illinois Supreme Court on Friday upheld a Democratic-backed ban on assault-style rifles and large-capacity magazines enacted after a deadly mass shooting in Chicago's Highland Park suburb in 2022 that left seven people dead and dozens of others wounded.

The state's high court in a 4-3 vote rejected arguments by a group of plaintiffs led by a Republican state senator, Dan Caulkins, that the ban violated the Illinois Constitution by not applying the law equally to all citizens.

Justice Elizabeth Rochford, a Democrat, said the constitution's equal protection and special legislation clauses did not bar the state's legislature from treating certain citizens differently than others by exempting them from the law.

Those exemptions applied to people who complete firearms training while employed in law enforcement, the military and private security and individuals who already owned the prohibited guns before the ban was enacted.

"The Act attempts to balance public safety against the expertise of the trained professionals and the expectation interests of the grandfathered individuals," Rochford wrote in an opinion that was joined by three of her fellow Democratic justices.

AR-10s for sale at the Belle-Clair Fairgrounds & Expo Center Gun Show, after the state of Illinois passed its ''assault weapons'' ban into law, in Belleville, Illinois, U.S., January 14, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/KATE MUNSCH) AR-10s for sale at the Belle-Clair Fairgrounds & Expo Center Gun Show, after the state of Illinois passed its ''assault weapons'' ban into law, in Belleville, Illinois, U.S., January 14, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/KATE MUNSCH)

Right-wing arguments against the ban

Justices Lisa Holder White and David Overstreet, both Republicans, and Mary Kay O’Brien, a Democrat, dissented.

The plaintiffs also argued that the law violated the right to keep and bear arms under the US Constitution's Second Amendment. But Rochford said the plaintiffs waived that argument by not raising it at the lower-court level.

That Second Amendment argument is central to separate ongoing federal lawsuits challenging the Protect Illinois Communities Act, which Democratic Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker in January signed into law.

The law banned the sale and distribution of many kinds of high-powered semiautomatic "assault weapons," including AK-47 and AR-15 rifles, as well as magazines that take more than 10 rounds for long guns and 15 rounds for handguns.

The conservative-majority US Supreme Court last year in striking down New York state gun limits on carrying concealed firearms announced a legal standard that could make it more difficult for lower courts to sustain new or existing gun regulations.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

What did divers discover in Belize's Great Blue Hole?

The Great Blue Hole off the coast of Belize.
2

Large Israeli snake dies after trying to eat a porcupine

A snake and porcupine both die after the snake's failed attempt to eat the porcupine.
3

UFOs once took control of Russian ICBMs, nearly caused WW3 - testimony

UFO (illustrative).
4

US Marines land F-35B on Southern California highway

An F-35B joint strike fighter jet.
5

Jamie Foxx accused of antisemitism after post about Jews 'killing' Jesus

Jamie Foxx attends the premiere of the film "Creed III" in London, Britain February 15, 2023.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by