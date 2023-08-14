The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Mount Etna eruption closes Sicily's troubled Catania airport

Mount Etna has not erupted since 1992, now its lava and ash are diverting planes at the peak of Italy's holiday season.

By REUTERS
Published: AUGUST 14, 2023 20:26
Mount Etna, Europe's most active volcano, lights up the night sky with eruptions as seen from Rocca Della Valle, Italy, August 13, 2023 (photo credit: REUTERS)
Flights serving the eastern Sicilian city of Catania were halted on Monday after an eruption from nearby Mount Etna, local authorities said, bringing fresh travel woe to the crisis-plagued Italian airport.

The 3,330 meters (10,925 ft) high volcano burst into action overnight, firing lava and ash high over the Mediterranean island. The lava flow subsided before dawn, but ash was still coming from one of the craters.

Flights to and from Catania, a popular tourist destination, will remain suspended until 6 a.m. (0400 GMT) on Tuesday morning, the airport operator said in a statement, dashing hopes they could resume on Monday night.

Passengers were advised to check with airlines before heading to the airport on Tuesday.

Incoming flights were diverted to other airports in Sicily on Monday. It is the peak of the summer holiday season in Italy where Tuesday is a public holiday.

Check in at Catania Airport from where flights have been diverted, October 26, 2015 (credit: WIKIMEDIA) Check in at Catania Airport from where flights have been diverted, October 26, 2015 (credit: WIKIMEDIA)

Travel in the city limited

Catania Mayor Enrico Trantino banned the use of motorcycles and bicycles in the city for the next 48 hours, because many streets were covered in ash, and ordered cars to drive no faster than 30 kph (19 mph) due to the skiddy conditions.

The latest cancellations at Catania airport, which attracts more arrivals than the island's capital, Palermo, came a month after a fire at a terminal building led to weeks of disruptions for passengers.

The last major eruption of Etna was in 1992.



