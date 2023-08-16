The presidential election race in Argentina has an unpredictable contender: Javier Milei.

With his wild hair, leather jackets, and penchant for belting out rock songs to his supporters, he doesn't shy away from branding his political opponents as "thieves."

At 52, this charismatic economist, whose audacious style is reminiscent of former US president Donald Trump, clinched the largest share of votes in the open primary elections on Sunday. This surprising outcome has jolted the race for the nation's top office.

However, what many might not know is Milei's deep connection to Judaism.

Though not Jewish himself, he often relates his leadership style to that of Moses and references Biblical narratives, including the Parasha Hashavua, the weekly Torah portion read on Shabbat.

A person takes a newspaper announcing presidential candidate Javier Milei's victory in Argentine primaries a day after the elections, in Buenos Aires, Argentina August 14, 2023 (credit: AGUSTIN MARCARIAN/REUTERS)

Argentinian presidential candidate shares 'fascination' with Judaism

During an interview with Radio Jai, a prominent Jewish Argentinian news outlet, Milei shared that his fascination with Judaism began when he was teaching economics to an observant Jewish student. He was intrigued by the profound questions this student posed and upon investigation, realized they stemmed from the classic Talmudic method of eliciting fresh inquiries.

Radio Jai reports that Milei regularly studies Torah texts with Rabbi Shimón Axel Wahnish from ACILBA, the Moroccan Jewish community in Argentina. These sessions are described as extensive dialogues that offer Milei both inspiration and spiritual sustenance. Recently, Milei was spotted visiting the grave of the Lubavitch Rebbe, accompanied by members of the Argentinian Jewish community.

Javier Milei wants to move the Argentinian embassy to Israel

Furthermore, Milei has indicated that should he win the presidency, he intends to relocate the Argentinian embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. His first international trip? Israel.

When posed with the question of his aspirations post-presidency, he swiftly responded with a desire to "travel to Jerusalem to delve deeper into his studies of the Torah, Talmud, and other Jewish scriptures."

However, not everyone is a fan. The report points out that some critics are wary of his far-right associates, occasionally branding them as neo-Nazis.

A former small-time rock musician and athlete, Milei opposes abortion and supports gun rights. He has criticized worker-friendly labor laws as a "cancer," said the state is the "basis of all problems," and praised US gangster Al Capone as a hero.

Milei once proclaimed, "My law is the Torah." But the question remains: Will that conviction carry him to the presidency of Argentina?