The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Advisor Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Somali forces capture major al Shabaab militia stronghold

The government has promised a second phase of the offensive that will go after al Shabaab in southern Somalia, the group's traditional heartland.

By REUTERS
Published: AUGUST 25, 2023 19:48
A Somali security officer walks past a section of Hotel Hayat, the scene of an al Qaeda-linked al Shabaab group militant attack in Mogadishu, Somalia August 20, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/FEISAL OMAR)
A Somali security officer walks past a section of Hotel Hayat, the scene of an al Qaeda-linked al Shabaab group militant attack in Mogadishu, Somalia August 20, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/FEISAL OMAR)

Somalia's army and allied fighters on Friday captured the town of El Buur, the al Shabaab militia's main stronghold in the country's central region, a significant breakthrough in the government's campaign against the al Qaeda-linked group.

The capture of the El Buur town in Galmadug state is one of the biggest victories in an offensive launched a year ago by the government and allied forces.

The campaign has pushed al Shabaab out of large swathes of territory in the center of the country, although the group continues to carry out major attacks, and many analysts and even some fighting the offensive say government vows to eliminate the group are unrealistic.

Al Shabaab has mounted deadly attacks from El Buur across the region for 16 years.

"Victory to all Somalis. El Buur district, a major al Shabaab stronghold, has fallen into the hands of Somali forces this hour. The forces are inside the town now," said Ibrahim Sheikh Muhydin, Somalia's army chief, in a speech broadcast live on Facebook.

Somali security officers are seen at a section of Hotel Hayat, the scene of an al Qaeda-linked al Shabaab group militant attack in Mogadishu, Somalia August 20, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/FEISAL OMAR)Somali security officers are seen at a section of Hotel Hayat, the scene of an al Qaeda-linked al Shabaab group militant attack in Mogadishu, Somalia August 20, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/FEISAL OMAR)

Putting pressure on Al Shabaab

"The capture of El Buur will completely stop the misery meted out by al Shabaab. There will be peace and prosperity."

While the battlefield success will be seen as a win for President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, who has promised to wipe out al Shabaab in the next five months, the government has in the past struggled to hold areas it has captured or to stop the group's deadly bombing campaign.

The government has promised a second phase of the offensive that will go after al Shabaab in southern Somalia, the group's traditional heartland, but hasn't said when that would begin.

The rare collaboration between the army and macawisley fighters has helped produce the most significant territorial gains against the militants since the mid-2010s.

"This is the first time the federal government is in Galmudug state to seriously fight al Shabaab," said Farah Aden, a macawisley fighter, adding that he expected the militants would revert to guerilla tactics.

"If the government gives us food and ammunition, we macawisley are enough to challenge al Shabaab," he said.

But even some macawisley say they are circumspect about what their mission can achieve.

"I am afraid that we will not eliminate al Shabaab in the near future," said Hassan Abdullahi, another macawisley fighter.

"The government has announced the war months before it wages it, which gives al Shaabab the chance and time to plant mines everywhere and to ready car bombs," he said.

Security analysts are skeptical of vows to eradicate the group, saying it has deep roots in communities across the country, while government forces have limited experience and capacity.

"If military pressure is designed to push toward the complete elimination of Shabaab, then I think we'll miss opportunities to resolve this conflict," said Omar Mahmood of the International Crisis Group think tank.

"I think the best-case scenario is the government puts pressure on Shabaab... and you get to some form of political engagement at some point," he said.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

US Navy destroyer to be fitted with hypersonic missiles

The USS Zumwalt.
2

Christian exodus from Israel? Ministry aims to solve visa crisis

ICEJ's Jerusalem March.
3

Ukraine warns Israel: Maltreatment of refugees will cost you Uman

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy holds a press conference during a NATO leaders summit in Vilnius, Lithuania July 12, 2023.
4

Archaeologists uncover 3,800-year-old vaulted passageway in Jezreel Valley

Aerial view showing stone-covered plaza scheduled for future excavation to access the passageway with the corbelled vault, Tel Shimron.
5

US must reduce aid given to Israel, Republican candidate Ramaswamy says

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy speaks at the Republican Party of Iowa's Lincoln Day Dinner in Des Moines, Iowa, U.S., July 28, 2023.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
חדשות מעריב
לוח חגים ומועדים 2023
זמני כניסת שבת
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by