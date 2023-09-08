The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Australia to require AI-made child abuse material be removed from search results

A new code drafted by the industry giants at the government's request will require search engines to ensure that such content is not returned in search results.

By REUTERS
Published: SEPTEMBER 8, 2023 05:35
AI (Artificial Intelligence) letters and robot hand miniature in this illustration taken, June 23, 2023. (photo credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION/FILE PHOTO)
AI (Artificial Intelligence) letters and robot hand miniature in this illustration taken, June 23, 2023.
(photo credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION/FILE PHOTO)

Australia will make search engines like Google and Bing take steps to prevent the sharing of child sexual abuse material created by artificial intelligence, the country's internet regulator said on Friday.

A new code drafted by the industry giants at the government's request will require search engines to ensure that such content is not returned in search results, e-Safety Commissioner Julie Inman Grant said in a statement.

It will also require that AI functions built into search engines cannot produce synthetic versions of the same material, she said. Synthetic versions of the material are also known as deepfakes.

"AI is outpacing our ability to respond to it"

"The use of generative AI has grown so quickly that I think it's caught the whole world off guard to a certain degree," Inman Grant said.

The code presents an example of how the regulatory and legal landscape surrounding internet platforms is being rehsaped by the explosion of products which automatically generate lifelike content.

A young child uses a tablet in the back seat of a car (illustrative) (credit: INGIMAGE) A young child uses a tablet in the back seat of a car (illustrative) (credit: INGIMAGE)

Inman Grant said an earlier code drafted by Google, owned by Alphabet GOOGL.O, and Bing, owned by Microsoft MSFT.O, did not cover AI-generated content, so she asked them to go back to the drawing board.

"When the biggest players in the industry announced they would integrate generative AI into their search functions we had a draft code that was clearly no longer fit for purpose. We asked the industry to have another go," Inman Grant added.

Google and Microsoft were not immediately available for comment.

Earlier this year, the regulator registered safety codes for several other internet services like social media, smartphone applications and equipment providers. Those codes take effect in late 2023.

The regulator is still working on developing safety codes concerning internet storage and private messaging services, which have faced resistence from privacy advocates globally.



