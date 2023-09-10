The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Advisor Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Many in Marrakech sleep outdoors for second night after Morocco quake

Across parts of Morocco, people spent the night outdoors on Friday after the earthquake hit the country.

By REUTERS
Published: SEPTEMBER 10, 2023 07:23
People play soccer next to a woman resting on the sidewalk in Marrakesh, following a powerful earthquake in Morocco, September 9, 2023. (photo credit: REUTERS/HANNAH MCKAY)
People play soccer next to a woman resting on the sidewalk in Marrakesh, following a powerful earthquake in Morocco, September 9, 2023.
(photo credit: REUTERS/HANNAH MCKAY)

Families in Marrakech huddled into the early hours of Sunday, spending a second night on the streets as Morocco's deadliest earthquake in more than half a century left many fearing their homes were no longer safe to return to.

Uncertainty gripped many in Marrakech, some 70 km (45 miles) northeast of the epicenter, as they worried the quake that has killed more than 2,000 may have damaged their homes or that an aftershock could destroy them in the coming hours or days.

Since Friday's quake, the north African country's worst since 1960, Mouhamad Ayat Elhaj, 51, has slept on the streets with his family nearby the city's historic medina after finding signs of damage to his home, including cracks in the walls.

"I cannot sleep there. I am asking the authorities to help me and bring in an expert to assess whether it is possible for me to return to the house or not. If there is a risk, I will not return to the house," he told Reuters.

Across parts of Morocco, people spent the night outdoors on Friday after the earthquake hit the country. By Saturday, the number of people killed had risen to 2,012 and another 2,059 were injured, according to the Ministry of Interior.

Residents rest on the street in Moulay Brahim village, in the province of Al Haouz, following a powerful earthquake in Morocco, September 9, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/NACHO DOCE) Residents rest on the street in Moulay Brahim village, in the province of Al Haouz, following a powerful earthquake in Morocco, September 9, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/NACHO DOCE)

Dangerous damage to homes

Parts of Marrakech’s historical medina, a popular tourist attraction for Moroccans and foreigners, were damaged in the earthquake. On Saturday, Moroccans and foreigners were walking through the ancient city taking photos of the damage and eating at popular restaurants while others gathered to sleep in the main square.

Noureddine Lahbabi, a retired 68-year-old with four children, said as he too prepared to sleep outside for a second night that the damage caused to people’s homes was distressing.

"It’s a painful experience. When this happens to your brother or sister, it’s really painful,” he said.

Mohamed Aithadi, a Moroccan-American, was surveying the damage to a mosque in the medina on Saturday near where his mother is living. He said he had been in the medina’s main square when the earthquake struck and on Saturday urged Moroccans to take care of those most vulnerable.

"I am very sure that our people, our Moroccan people and our Moroccan community can get together and go through this safely and peacefully,” he said.

Away from the medina, families were sleeping in open spaces and along roads. Eleven-year-old Jowra, speaking alongside her father, said she felt uneasy having to sleep near strangers.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Scientists are puzzled by family who walks on all fours
2

Taking vitamins may increase risk of cancers - study

A 3D rendering of cancer cells (Illustrative).
3

Elon Musk vows defamation lawsuit against ADL: 'The irony!'

“Freedom of Speech, Not Freedom of Reach.” Twitter Owner Elon Musk
4

Netanyahu prepared to quit in return for Israel-Saudi peace deal - report

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman
5

'Jews won't replace us': Neo-Nazis rally in Disney World, across Florida

A Nazi Swastika flag captured and signed by members of a black segregated U.S. Army unit in World War II is displayed amid the collection of Elizabeth Meaders, New York, February 2, 2022.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
חדשות מעריב
לוח חגים ומועדים 2023
זמני כניסת שבת
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by