Singapore blows up 100kg bomb from World War 2

Bomb disposal experts in Singapore successfully disposed of a 100kg World War II aerial bomb on Tuesday, police said, after evacuating more than 4,000 people living nearby.

In a video posted by the Singapore Army, the bomb was seen being detonated at a construction site, with a loud boom It was believed to be one of the largest wartime explosives discovered in the Southeast Asian city-state.

The war relic, which was unearthed last week, had been deemed unsafe to move and hence had to be disposed of on-site by the military, according to the police.

After the detonation, buildings and roads were deemed structurally safe and residents were allowed to return home, police said.

Singapore authorities made no reference to the origin of the bomb.

WATCH: How the Singapore Armed Forces prepared for the successful disposal of a World War II aerial bomb found at an Upper Bukit Timah condominium work site (Video: Ministry of Defence)Read more: https://t.co/p1l878EU5n pic.twitter.com/p6c9PHP713 — CNA (@ChannelNewsAsia) September 26, 2023

Another 100kg World War II bomb was found and disposed of in 2016, though no civilian evacuations were reported back then, according to local newspaper The Straits Times.

During World War II, Singapore was occupied by the Japanese from 1942 to 1945.