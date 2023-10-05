Russian attack kills 49 in northeast Ukraine, Ukrainian officials say

A Russian attack killed at least 49 people, including a six-year-old boy, in a village in the Kharkiv region of northeastern Ukraine on Thursday, Ukrainian officials said.

Kharkiv region governor Oleh Synehubov said that a cafe and a shop had been attacked at around 13:15 (10:15 GMT) in the village of Hroza in the Kupyansk district of Kharkiv, and that many civilians had been there at the time.

"The rescuers continue to work on the site," Synehubov said on the Telegram messaging app.

Officials posted footage of rescue workers clambering through smoldering rubble. Bodies lay alongside slabs of concrete and twisted metal.

How did the Russians attack?

It was not immediately clear whether Russian forces, who invaded Ukraine 19 months ago, had shelled the village or had fired a missile. A firefighter works at a site of a Russian military strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in the village of Hroza, in Kharkiv region, Ukraine October 5, 2023. (credit: Head of Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleg Syniehubov via Telegram/Handout via REUTERS)

President Volodymyr Zelensky, who was attending a summit with European leaders in Spain, said that "the Russian terror should be stopped."

"Now we are talking with European leaders, in particular, about strengthening our air defense, about strengthening our soldiers, about giving our country protection from terror," he said in a post on the Telegram messaging app