Foreign nationals blocked from leaving Gaza by Hamas – report

Hamas is preventing foreign nationals from leaving Gaza, the Telegraph reported on the evening of October 29. It was also reported that the British government was attempting to rescue British citizens being held in Gaza as civil disorder has taken over.

US officials told the source that both Israel and Egypt were enabling the evacuation of foreign nationals, but Hamas has refused to allow them to leave.

Currently, it is believed that there are 200 British and 600 American citizens within the strip; with many other foreign nationals trapped as well.

Held hostage for Hamas' demands

Jake Sullivan, the White House’s chief security adviser, said that “The Egyptians are prepared to let Americans and other foreign nationals out of Gaza. The Israelis have no issue with that. But Hamas is preventing their departure and making a series of demands.” Palestinians inspect their home after an Israeli air strike, in the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, on October 29, 2023. (credit: ABED RAHIM KHATIB/FLASH90)

The Telegraph also reported that British officials have mirrored statements to that of Sullivan, writing that Hamas are “effectively holding [the nationals] hostage in a war zone.”

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and French President Emmanuel Macron have agreed to work together to get British and French nationals out of Gaza and send further aid in.