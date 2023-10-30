Turkish fund denies supporting Hamas after US sanctions move

The US issued a second round of sanctions aimed at Hamas following the October 7 attack, including a Hamas official in Iran and members of the IRGC.

By REUTERS
Turkish real estate investment fund Trend GYO responded to the US imposition of sanctions on three of its shareholders on the grounds of providing aid to Hamas, saying on Sunday it does not provide financial support to any organization.

The US on Friday issued a second round of sanctions aimed at the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas following its attack this month on Israel, including a Hamas official in Iran and members of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

The US Treasury Department statement also designated what it said were the three primary shareholders of Trend GYO, including its chairman and a board member.

Trend GYO said it was established with foreign capital and is a profit-oriented institution subject to regular audit by Turkey's Capital Markets Board that acts in accordance with the principle of transparency.

"Our company does not provide financial support to any organization and it is impossible for it to do so, given the laws which it is subject to," the statement said.



