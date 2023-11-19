WATCH: Pro-Palestinian protester storms field at cricket World Cup final

A pro-Palestinian protester stormed the field at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday, disrupting the cricket World Cup final between India and Australia.

The protester, wearing a face mask of the Palestinian flag and a shirt reading “stop bombing Palestine,” was removed from the pitch after running towards Virat Kohli, according to Sky News.

It is unclear if and why the Indian player was targeted but the Telegraph reported that he had placed his arm on the player, before being tackled to the ground.

Australia win sixth World Cup title after Head hundred sinks India

Australia won a record-extending sixth 50-overs World Cup title after opener Travis Head smashed a magnificent century to fashion their six-wicket victory in Sunday's final against the tournament's form team India.

Put into bat, India rode battling half-centuries by KL Rahul and Virat Kohli to post a below-par 240 all out in exactly 50 overs at a packed Narendra Modi Stadium. Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 - Final - India v Australia - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, India - November 19, 2023 Fireworks are seen above the stadium after Australia won the the ICC Cricket World Cup (credit: STRINGER/ REUTERS)

Australia suffered a top-order wobble of their own but Head's 137 off 120 balls saw them romp home with seven overs to spare in a match that never reached great heights.

The majority of those present in the 132,000-capacity ground sat in deathly silence as the home team, who had won 10 matches in a row to make the final, succumbed to their first loss of the tournament in the all-important summit clash.

"What we've achieved today is unbelievable," a teary-eyed Marnus Labuschagne, who combined with Head in a match-winning partnership of 192, said. "It's the best achievement I've ever been part of.