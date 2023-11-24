While Hamas still holds about 200 Israelis captive, as young as a 10-month-old baby boy, American model Bella Hadid ironically claimed that "Israel is the only country in the world that keeps children as prisoners of war."

On an Instagram story, she continued to falsely claim, "abduction, rape, humiliation, torture, murder of Palestinians years," in what she said happened "years and years before Cct 7 2023."

Hadid shared a photo of Ahmad Manasra, who stabbed two Israelis together with his cousin when he was just 13 years old. His cousin, Hassan Khalid Manasra, aged 15, and himself, both hailing from Beit Hanina, carried out a stabbing attack on two Israelis within the Pisgat Ze'ev, near Jerusalem.

Hassan was fatally shot by a police officer, while Ahmad was struck by a car. The attack garnered considerable attention from both Israelis and Palestinians, primarily due to the attackers' young ages. Palestinians carry the body of Ahmad Jamal Manasra during his funeral ceremony in the West Bank village of Wad Fokin, near Bethlehem on March 21, 2019 (credit: WISAM HASHLAMOUN/FLASH90)

"Ahmed Manasra, abducted by the Israeli occupation at the age of 12, has endured solitary confinement despite his severe health condition. Hundreds of Palestinian children remain detained. Suffering in Israeli jails," Hadid wrote.

She went on and added "Israel sees any Palestinian as a 'terrorist.' Any person supporting Palestinian rights as an 'antisemite,' and any Jew that is opposed to the government's actions as 'self-hating,' — even telling them to denounce their Judaism."

Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid is an American model known for her numerous Vogue covers and recognition as the Model of the Year by the British Fashion Council in 2022. She comes from a diverse heritage, with her father, Mohamed Hadid, being a Palestinian–Jordanian real estate developer, and her mother, Yolanda Hadid (née van den Herik), being a Dutch former model. Advertisement

Hadid also claims descent from Zahir al-Umar, a historic ruler of northern Palestine in the mid-18th century, adding a unique dimension to her background.