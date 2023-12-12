Turkish soccer club president arrested for punching referee

A Turkish court on Tuesday ordered the arrest of Ankaragucu president Faruk Koca for punching a referee in the face at the end of a Super Lig match, and also remanded in custody two other suspects over the violence, the justice minister said.

The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) said it had suspended all leagues after the "shameful" incident when Koca punched referee Halil Umut Meler, who was in charge of Ankaragucu's home match against Rizespor on Monday.

Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc said Koca and two others were formally arrested for "injuring a public official" after prosecutors took statements from them.

"The investigation is continuing meticulously," Tunc said on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter. A decision was made to impose judicial controls on three further suspects.

Koca entered the field and hit Meler when the final whistle blew after Rizespor scored a 97th minute equaliser in the 1-1 draw at Eryaman Stadium, footage from state broadcaster TRT showed.

Ankaragucu fans invaded the pitch after the game and Meler was also kicked when he fell. He eventually made it to the dressing room with the help of the police.

The federation said Ankaragucu, its chairman, club officials and all those guilty of attacking the referee will be "punished in the strongest terms possible". Advertisement

FIFA President Gianni Infantino said the events that took place after the match were "totally unacceptable and have no place in our sport or society".

"Without match officials there is no football," he added.

A FIFA referee since 2017, 37-year-old Meler took charge of Lazio's Champions League group game with Celtic on Nov. 28.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on X that sport is "incompatible with violence".

"We will never allow violence to take place in Turkish sports."

Referees in Turkey are often criticised by club managers and presidents for their decisions but are rarely the target of violent attacks.

Ankaragucu are 11th in the standings on 18 points, three places below Rizespor on 22 points after 15 matches.