Prince Harry, Meghan Markle kept in the dark over Kate Middleton's cancer - NYP

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had not been told of Princess Kate’s cancer diagnosis before the announcement to the general public, according to a New York Post report from Thursday.

“They had no idea, and only learned of the news around the same time the rest of the world found out,” an anonymous source told the Post. “This goes to show the irreparable damage they have caused.

“The trust has been broken and the royal family is OK distancing themselves from them.”

“We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they can do so privately and in peace,” the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said in a statement Friday.

UK royal Kate having chemotherapy after 'huge shock' of cancer discovery

Kate, Britain's Princess of Wales, said on Friday she was undergoing preventative chemotherapy after tests taken after she had major abdominal surgery in January revealed that cancer had been present. Britain's Prince William, and Kate, the Princess of Wales also known as the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay when in Scotland, visit Outfit Moray, in Moray, Scotland, Britain November 2, 2023. (credit: JANE BARLOW/POOL/REUTERS)

Kate, the 42-year-old wife of the heir to the throne, Prince William, called the cancer discovery a "huge shock." The news comes as a fresh health blow to the British royal family: King Charles is also undergoing treatment for cancer.

Kate spent two weeks in hospital in January after undergoing what her office said at the time was successful, planned surgery for an unspecified but non-cancerous condition.

However, Kate said in a video message that subsequent tests had revealed cancer had been found. She said she was well and getting stronger.

"My medical team, therefore, advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy, and I am now in the early stages of that treatment," said Kate.

The video, which was filmed on Wednesday, shows her dressed in jeans and a jumper and looking pale and tired.

"This, of course, came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family."

Following her operation, the palace had said the princess would not return to official duties until after Easter, which falls at the end of this month. But her absence from public life has provoked intense speculation and wild rumors on social media.

King Charles, 75, underwent a corrective procedure for an enlarged prostate at the same hospital as Kate in January. Buckingham Palace then revealed in February that he was to have treatment for cancer, meaning he has had to postpone his public royal duties.

"His majesty is ‘so proud of Catherine for her courage in speaking as she did,'" a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said, adding that Charles had been in close contact with Kate since they were at the private London Clinic together in January.

"Both their majesties ‘will continue to offer their love and support to the whole family through this difficult time’."

Prince Harry, who has fallen out with William since he moved to California with his wife Meghan, sent a message of support.

Similar statements also poured in from British political leaders and from the office of US President Joe Biden for the princess, who is popularly known by her maiden name, Kate Middleton.

Kate's office, Kensington Palace, said it would give no further details about the type of cancer that had been found, saying the princess had a right to medical privacy. It said she was on a recovery pathway, and the preventative chemotherapy had begun in February.