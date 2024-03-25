Fire at Russian power plant takes two units offline, governor says

A fire early Monday at one of the largest thermal power plants in southwestern Russia took two of its units out of operation, briefly disrupting customer supply, the region's governor said.

However, the governor, Vasily Golubev, said on the Telegram messaging app that there were no casualties and that authorities were investigating the cause of the fire at the Novocherkassk power plant in Rostov.

Russia destroys 11 drones over Rostov overnight

Russia's defense ministry said its forces destroyed 11 drones launched overnight over Rostov by Ukraine, which borders the region, but did not say if there was any related damage.

A drone is launched during a military exercise in an undisclosed location in Iran, in this handout image obtained on August 25, 2022 (credit: IRANIAN ARMY/WANA/REUTERS)

The Baza Telegram news channel, which is close to Russian law enforcement, said the fire at the plant was caused by Ukraine's drones, however.

Reuters could not independently verify the report. Ukraine made no immediate comment on the attacks.

Novocherkassk is one of the largest thermal power plants in southwest Russia. Its owner, OGK-2, is controlled by a subsidiary of Russia's energy giant Gazprom, says on its website.