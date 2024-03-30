Massive blaze erupts at Indonesian ammunition site, media says

Indonesian firefighters were on Saturday struggling to extinguish a massive fire that broke out at a military ammunition facility just outside the capital city, media reported.

There were no immediate reports of casualties in the incident in Bekasi, on the outskirts of Jakarta.

Amateur footage broadcast by local network KompasTV showed bright orange flames lighting up billowing clouds of smoke against the night sky, while loud explosions and screams could be heard from several kilometers (miles) away.

Loud explosions heard from a distance

Reuters could not immediately verify the footage.

KompasTV reported that the fire broke out at about 1830 local time (1130 GMT) and was not yet under control.

An army official, Kristomei Sianturi, told KompasTV that authorities were evacuating people from nearby neighborhoods. Firefighters could not yet extinguish the fire, he said.