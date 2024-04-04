Terrorists kill 5 Iranian security officers in southeast, state media says

Suspected Sunni Muslim terrorists killed at least 5 Iranian security officers and wounded another 10 in two separate attacks on military installations in southeastern Iran, state media reported on Thursday.

The attacks by terrorists from the Jaish al-Adl group took place overnight and targeted Iranian Revolutionary Guards headquarters in Rask and Chabahar, located in the Sistan and Baluchistan provinces, the reports said.

At least eight terrorists were killed during exchanges of fire with security forces, the media reports said. A watchtower between Afghanistan and Iran is pictured at the Milak border crossing Sistan and Baluchestan Province, Iran September 8, 2021. (credit: MAJID ASGARIPOUR/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS)

IRGC guards, headquarters targeted

Jaish al-Adl is an extremist Sunni Muslim terror group that operates in southeastern Iran and the western Pakistani province of Balochistan.

In January, Iran targeted two bases of the terrorist group in Pakistan with missiles, prompting a rapid military riposte from Islamabad targeting what it said were separatist terrorists in Iran.