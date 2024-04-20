US lawmakers overwhelmingly show support for Israel as it begins retaliation against Iran

Earlier Thursday, the US House of Representatives overwhelmingly passed a resolution condemning Iran's drone and missile attack on Israel and supporting Israel's right to respond to Iranian aggression through military means.

The 13 most progressive members of the Democratic party and one Republican voted against the legislatively symbolic resolution.

While Progressive Caucus member Rep. Mark Pocan (D-MI) voted in favor of Thursday's resolution, he's been heavily critical of Israel's conduct during the war and quickly condemned Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for retaliating against Iran.

This is why the US "can't continue to supply Netanyahu with offensive weapons," Pocan said.

"He’s going to bring us into a broader conflict we asked him not to do. His interests are NOT the United States interests," Pocan said on X. "I hope calmer heads prevail in Iran but doubt it. This could be very, very bad."

Pocan said since October 7 he's been worried about a strategy by Netanyahu to make this a broader conflict by bringing in the US.

The Netanyahu concern

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a vote on the state budget at the assembly hall of the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, March 13, 2024. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

"No American soldier should ever risk their life for another govt leaders’ actions. I worry Netanyahu can’t be trusted with offensive weapons from the US," Pocan added with the emojis of a peace sign, the Israeli flag and the Palestinian flag.

Moderate Democrats and Republicans were quick to express their support for Israel.

Staunch Israel supporter Rep. Richie Torres (D-NY) said Israel has a right to defend itself from both direct and indirect forms of Iranian aggression.

"Iran fired hundreds of drones and missiles against Israel with the intent to inflict mass casualties," Torres said on X. "Iran has financed terror threats like Hezbollah, which has displaced thousands of Israelis from their homes; and Hamas, which perpetrated October 7th, the deadliest day for Jews since the Holocaust.

"America stands with Israel!" Rep. Rich McCormick (R-GA) said on X.

Both of Florida's Republican senators expressed support for Israel on X.

"Israel has the ability to conduct strikes against targets inside Iran without entering Iranian air space from aircraft over Syrian and Iraqi airspace," Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) said.

Isfahan is home to Khatami Air Base and is located northeast of the city, Rubio added.

"The United States stands with Israel," Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) said.

Sen. Roger Marshall (R-KY) said "we stand beside our friend and ally, Israel."

California Republican Rep. Darrell Issa said Israel is in a fight that it must win.

Rep. Robert Aderholt (R-AL) said he will always support Israel's right to defend itself and to exist. He said that also means the right to retaliate against the Iranian regime that supports "death to Israel and death to America," he said