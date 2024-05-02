'Go back to Europe': Anti-Israel protesters punch Israel activist in head at UC Berkeley

Students Supporting Israel founder Ilan Sinelnikov was repeatedly punched in the head at an anti-Israel encampment protest at the University of California, Berkeley, on Wednesday during a scuffle over an Israeli flag.

"Go back to Europe, colonizer," one anti-Israel protester yelled before a second attempted to take an Israeli flag from the counter-protesters.

In videos published by SSI, Sinelnikov attempted to wrest the Israeli flag back from the anti-Israel protesters . During the tug of war, a third activist punch Sinelnikov in the head.

Universities are complacent

SSI said on Instagram that the university "is complacent in the antisemitic hate crimes taking place on their campus."

Sinelnikov had visited other US campuses beleaguered by the establishment of anti-Israel protest encampments seeking to force administrations to adopt boycott, sanctions, and divestment policies.

On Monday, he said that he had documented activists at the University of Minnesota waved a Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine flag. The PFLP is listed by the US State Department as a terrorist organization.