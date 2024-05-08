Anti-Israel activists deface WWI and Civil War memorials, burn US flag

Anti-Israel activists vandalized American memorials to veterans of the First World War and a Union Civil War general and burned an American flag during the New York City Day of Rage protest that coincided with Holocaust Remembrance Day on Monday.

The One Hundred Seventh Infantry Memorial in Central Park, dedicated to US infantry who fell in battle during the war, was desecrated with stickers and graffiti that proclaimed "free Gaza" or "free Palestine," according to photographs published by NYPD Deputy Commissioner Operations Kaz Daughtry.

The statue was also tagged with a red triangle, a symbol used in Hamas propaganda to denote a target. A protester set the United States flag on fire at the base of the statue, according to the New York Post.

The Grand Army Plaza Sherman Memorial honoring Union General William Tecumseh Sherman was also vandalized with similar graffiti as the infantry memorial, one "free Gaza" scrawl including the Anarchist "A" in the spelling of the Palestinian territory.

"F**K Empire," read the graffiti. "NYPD equals KKK (Ku Klux Klan)."

Protecting American symbols

Picture of protesters who defaced WW1, Civil War memorials. Uploaded on 8/5/2024 (credit: NYPD)

Mayor Eric Adams gave a press conference in front of the Central Park memorial on Tuesday, in which he severely reprimanded the "cowards" who vandalized the statue.

"I want to be extremely clear, despite the unpopular notion that people don't want to say, I want to say it: I love America," said Adams. "And I'm proud to be a citizen of America. And the reason that we are here is because of men and women like this statue behind us, and we cannot remain silent when our symbols of freedom are desecrated by people who hate our country and hate our way of life."

Adams recalled the memory of his uncle, who died fighting in the Vietnam War, and said that it was painful for him and many other Americans to see the desecration of the memory of those who fought for the rights that the anti-Israel protesters had utilized during their demonstrations. Free speech is important to democracy, said Adams, and while "civil disobedience and peaceful protest are welcome in our city," he cautioned on X that"vandalism and hate are not."

The mayor announced that he offered a $5000 bounty for tips that would lead to the arrest of the Central Park vandals, adding to a $10,000 NYPD reward for those who defaced the Sherman memorial. The NYPD said that they were wanted for criminal mischief.

"I want to assure you that the NYPD, backed by our finest detectives, is actively investigating this heinous crime. We will leave no stone unturned until the perpetrators are brought to justice," said Daughtry. "Let this serve as a warning to anyone who dares to deface our city's landmarks – there will be consequences."

Florida Congressman Brian Mast on social media decried the burning of the flag and criticized the protesters.

"I lost both of my legs in battle while defending our nation. I'll never give up fighting for America," wrote Mast. "These repulsive actions demonstrate just how deeply ingrained hatred for America is with these pro-Hamas protesters."

Adams said that the memorials were cleaned by city workers, despite some difficulty due to the materials.

The Day of Rage event, organized by New York University Palestine Solidarity Coalition and Within Our Lifetime, came in response to reports of Israeli military action against the Hamas stronghold in Rafah. WOL said that protesters were "flooding" the streets of New York City, echoing frequently used rhetoric to mention the Hamas operational name for the October 7 Massacre, Operation Al-Aqsa Flood.

Advertisement for the event featured a protester engaging in the hand motion for the red targeting triangle. Banners held by marchers on Monday called for "revolution until victory," and achievement of aims "by any means necessary."

A counter-protester with an Israel-themed keffiyeh was punched in the face, mobbed, and chased by anti-Israel activists until an NYPD officer interfered, according to Freedom News.