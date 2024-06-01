Politicians react to Biden's announcement of hostage deal

Several world leaders, officials and organizations have reacted to Joe Biden's Friday announcement of a proposed hostage deal.

Former US President Barack Obama responded to US President Joe Biden’s announcement of the proposed hostage release deal on Friday in a statement on X, formerly Twitter, calling the deal a “clear, realistic and just plan.”

The former US president stated that this plan would ensure Israel’s security, return hostages taken on October 7, increase aid into Gaza and relieve the suffering of Palestinian civilians.

He added that this deal would be a step in engaging Israelis, Palestinians, Arab countries and the broader international community in the process of rebuilding Gaza.

“A ceasefire alone won’t ease the terrible pain of Israelis whose loved ones were butchered or abducted by Hamas, or the Palestinians whose families have been shattered by the subsequent war,” Obama wrote. US PRESIDENT Joe Biden speaks during a cabinet meeting at the White House, as Secretary of State Antony Blinken looks on, earlier this month. (credit: KEVIN LAMARQUE/REUTERS)

He then said that it can, “put a stop to the ongoing bloodshed, help families reunite and allow a surge of humanitarian aid to help desperate, hungry people.”

He concluded his statement by praising the efforts of President Joe Biden, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and US diplomats for their efforts to “bring this awful war to an end.”

Republican US Senator Lindsey Graham expressed hope that Biden’s announcement is accurate.

“It is my belief that the military defeat of Hamas is non-negotiable. I fear that if these remaining Hamas battalions are either not destroyed or do not surrender, a ceasefire will not hold, and we risk another October 7. God bless the hostages, their families, and our friends and allies in Israel,” Graham concluded.

I hope that the announcement from President Biden regarding a deal put forth by Israel for Hamas to release the hostages and the implementation of a ceasefire is accurate. Having just left Israel today, I know how resolute the Israeli people are, but they want the hostages held… — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) May 31, 2024

Responses from the European Union

UK Secretary of State David Cameron called on Hamas to accept the deal so “we can see a stop in the fighting, the hostages released and returned to their families and a flood of humanitarian aid into Gaza.”

“As we’ve long argued, a stop in the fighting can be turned into a permanent peace if we are all prepared to take the right steps. Let’s seize this moment and bring this conflict to an end,” Cameron added in a statement on X.

The EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also reacted to the proposed deal on X, calling the three step approach “balanced and realistic.”

“I wholeheartedly agree with POTUS Biden that the latest proposal is a significant opportunity to move towards an end to war and civilian suffering in Gaza,” von der Leyen said.

She added, “It now needs support from all parties.”

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell expressed his support for the deal, while also saying, “The war has to end now.”

All our support to @POTUS Biden roadmap to an enduring ceasefire and the release of hostages leading to a permanent cessation of hostilities, withdrawalof IDF and reconstruction efforts to commence.The war has to end now. — Josep Borrell Fontelles (@JosepBorrellF) May 31, 2024

CAIR issues a statement

Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) National also issued a statement on X in response to the announced hostage deal proposal, that was critical of Joe Biden's approach to the war in Gaza.

If President Biden is telling the truth when he claims that there is a proposal on the table for an indefinite ceasefire that would immediately end the far-right Israeli government’s genocide in Gaza, that is a positive and long overdue step that the Biden administration should… https://t.co/jQvWeahWBz — CAIR National (@CAIRNational) May 31, 2024

"If President Biden is telling the truth when he claims that there is a proposal on the table for an indefinite ceasefire that would immediately end the far-right Israeli government’s genocide in Gaza, that is a positive and long overdue step that the Biden administration should have forced Netanyahu to implement many months and many slaughtered Palestinian civilians ago," the organization stated.

The organization concluded its statement by saying, "The genocide and US support for it must end. US military aid for Israel’s occupation must end. Israeli leaders must be held accountable at the International Criminal Court for the crimes they have committed. Gaza must be rebuilt and the Palestinian people must be able to live in peace and justice in a free and independent state."