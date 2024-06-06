UK's Labour to include pledge on recognizing Palestinian state in election manifesto - Guardian

Britain's opposition Labour Party is expected to include a pledge to recognize a Palestinian state at an appropriate time in peace talks in its election manifesto, the Guardian newspaper reported, citing people with knowledge of the document.

The manifesto, which sets out the party's policies ahead of the vote on July 4, will also pledge to ensure that recognizing a Palestinian state is not vetoed by a "neighboring country," the newspaper reported.

Labour leader Keir Starmer said last month that he wanted to recognize a Palestinian state if he won power, but that such a move would need to come at the right time in a peace process.

Foreign Secretary David Cameron, a Conservative, said in January that Britain could formally recognize a Palestinian state if Palestinians had shown "irreversible progress" towards a two-state solution, according to reports at the time. Britain’s Labour Party leader Keir Starmer with his Jewish wife Victoria at the annual conference in Brighton on September 29. (credit: HANNAH MCKAY/ REUTERS)

Similar in substance

Labour's pledge appears to be similar in substance, but including it in the manifesto could help to appease some voters who have been critical of the party's stance on the war in Gaza.

The manifesto will be finalized in a meeting with unions on Friday and will be presented next Thursday, the report said.

Labour did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

Spain, Ireland, and Norway last month officially recognized a Palestinian state, seeking to accelerate efforts to secure a ceasefire in Israel's war with Hamas in Gaza. Slovenia also formally recognized Palestinian statehood on Tuesday.