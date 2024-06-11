Disability rights organizations campaign against UN double standard

A group of non-governmental organizations (NGOs) who advocate for disability rights have launched a campaign critical of the United Nations during the Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD) conference, which began Tuesday, Beit Issie Shapiro announced.

This campaign is designed to call out the UN’s double standard of promoting inclusion for those with disabilities while it neglects to ensure equal human rights for Israelis.

Beit Issie Shapiro was the first Israeli NGO to join the CRPD and holds a Special Consultative Status to the Economic and Social Council of the UN (ECOSOC). According to their website, Beit Issie Shapiro is “Israel’s leading developer and provider of innovative therapies and state-of-the-art services for children and adults across the entire range of disabilities impacting on over half a million people annually.”

Beit Issie Shapiro’s CEO Ahmir Lerner, who is leading the campaign, explained their reasoning for launching the campaign. He said, “I believe that the social sector has a significant role to play in our democratic society…we must…be part of the effort to ensure that society protects equality for all people, regardless of their background.”

He added, “Now, in this time of trauma and turmoil, the global community must step up, and operate with moral clarity, supporting all with disabilities affected by the war - including Israelis.” Hersh Polin Goldberg. (credit: Screenshot/Hamas Telegram)

He concluded his statements by saying, “All newly injured due to the ongoing war and terrorism must be ensured the same rights as everyone else. We need to ensure that they are seen and heard.”

The CRPD conference

The CRPD conference was founded in 2006 to “further the UN’s work in changing attitudes and approaches to persons with disabilities,” according to their website.

The committee is one of ten UN human rights “treaty bodies,” each responsible for overseeing the implementation of a particular UN human rights treaty.

The CRPD’s mandate is to promote the human rights of individuals with disabilities and “reaffirms that all persons with all types of disabilities must enjoy all human rights and fundamental freedoms.” Any UN member and relevant NGO globally are able to apply to join the conference.

The conference will run until Thursday. Beit Issie Shapiro highlighted that the fact that the conference is being held over the holiday of Shavuot is “an act of non-inclusion in and of itself.”

Usually, Israel submits a video message central to the theme of the conference each year, however this year Israel has submitted videos highlighting the UN’s unequal treatment of Israelis since Hamas’ terror attack on October 7.

Founders of the "ALEH" Network for Children and People with Disabilities, another NGO, wrote in a post on social media that the goals of CRPD should be universal however, “since October 7, 2023, we are all faced with a complete contradiction in its implementation…We urge all representatives at the CRPD conference… to stand by their declarations to promote, protect, and ensure the equal and consistent realization of human rights and fundamental freedoms for all people with disabilities from every country in the world.”

In Beit Issie Shapiro’s video message for the conference, Lerner commented, “Much is said about the displaced with disabilities in Gaza. What about those from Israel? Tens of thousands of children and adults with disabilities have been forced to evacuate their homes. How are you promoting, protecting, and ensuring THEIR full and equal enjoyment of all human rights and fundamental freedoms?”

None of the organizations believe that their videos will be included in the conference, however, they have published all their videos online with relevant hashtags in hopes to spread awareness of the double standard.