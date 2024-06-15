California schools hold graduation ceremonies without pro-Palestinian disruption

The University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), and other institutions in the state conducted graduation ceremonies on Friday without the disruption of protests over Israel's war on Gaza, with proceedings largely undisturbed.

The United States, Israel's key ally, has seen months of pro-Palestinian protests ranging from marches in Washington and vigils near the White House to the blocking of bridges and roads near train stations and airports in multiple cities, along with encampments on many college campuses.

UCLA commencement ceremonies were "poignant and simply beautiful," the school said. UCLA's commencement celebrations had over 60 events scheduled from Friday to Sunday.

Pro-Palestinian symbols

The Los Angeles Times reported a number of graduates wore keffiyeh scarves, which have become a symbol of solidarity with Palestinians, at the Luskin School of Public Affairs. The newspaper also said dozens of graduates peacefully walked out of the Luskin ceremony but overall a festive atmosphere prevailed throughout for tens of thousands of graduates and visitors.

Commencement ceremonies were also scheduled at UC Santa Cruz, UC Davis and UC Irvine. PRO-PALESTINIAN protesters, university staff and other supporters hold a graduation ceremony in honor of those in Gaza, near the encampment at the University of Toronto on the first day of convocation, on Monday. (credit: CARLOS OSORIO/REUTERS)

University protests in recent months have seen occasional violence while police have made arrests on campuses to clear encampments. Pro-Palestinian activists encamped at UCLA were violently attacked by a mob weeks ago.

Student protesters have demanded an end to the war, a halt to US support for Israel and divestment by their schools from companies with ties to Israel.