Australian War Memorial vandalized with Pro-Palestinian slogans

The Australian War Memorial in Canberra was vandalized with Pro-Palestinian slogans on Friday before dawn, according to Australian Capital Territory Policing and the Returned and Services League of Australia.

Canberra Police said that closed-circuit television images show that a masked-man in a black sweater and khaki pants had allegedly graffitied three areas at the memorial.

ACT Policing was seeking public assistance to identify the man who is suspected of committing the criminal damage.

'Disgusting and deplorable'

“Police are very disappointed this morning to see a national institution which holds a special significance to many being vandalized,” Acting Inspector Lisa Broomhall said in a police statement. "We would like to remind the community that while peaceful protest is part of healthy democracy, criminal acts will not be tolerated." The Wall of Hope before graffiti was spray painted over it, Melbourne Australia (credit: Courtesy Zionism Victoria)

RSL Australia, which advocates for the medical services and other needs on behalf of Australian servicepeople, condemned the vandalism in a Friday statement, and called for the perpetrators to be apprehended and to face the full force of the law.

“The vandal did not even have the courage to be identified and the painting of the slogans on the memorial is appalling,” said RSL National President Greg Melick. “People are entitled to protest, but the defilement of a memorial to those who served, suffered and died in the service of the Australian nation and to protect the freedoms and way of life of all Australians is disgusting and to be deplored."

Melick said that many Australians would deplore the action, and not only would it not advance the anti-Israel activist's cause, but would result in a significant loss in support.

“The brave Australians who have served and died in serving our country in wars, conflicts and peacekeeping operations over the past century or more had nothing to do with the current conflict in Gaza or the situation confronting Palestinians, and to use our national War Memorial as a platform to protest is contemptable," said Melick. "The desecration of the Australian War Memorial does nothing to enhance the cause of those suffering in the Middle East and offended not only veterans and service personnel, but all fair-minded and freedom-loving Australians."

The Australian Jewish Association on Friday accused anti-Israel activists of hating Australia.