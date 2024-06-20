Somalia, WHO intensify efforts against rising cholera cases

The World Health Organization (WHO) and Somalia announced on Tuesday an intensified effort to combat the ongoing cholera outbreak in the country, with the death toll having risen to 123 since January.

A joint report from the Health and Human Services Ministry and WHO detailed that there have been 14,389 cholera cases reported this year, with a case fatality rate of 1%. The report, released in Mogadishu, noted a decrease in cholera cases in the second week of June compared to the first week.

"Currently, there are four active outbreaks in the country, and they are acute watery diarrhea (AWD)/cholera, measles, dengue fever, and diphtheria," the agency stated.

The surge in AWD/cholera cases is largely due to several factors, including contaminated water sources from recent floods, high malnutrition rates among children, inadequate sanitation, and challenges in accessing healthcare facilities. Cardboard boxes with World Health Organization stickers on them.. (credit: PEXELS)

Cholera outbreak worsens

WHO highlighted that Somalia's cholera outbreak has worsened following the December 2023 floods, which devastated sanitation infrastructure and caused significant displacement. The country has faced continuous AWD/cholera transmission since 2022, particularly in the Banadir region, which has been severely affected since the 2017 drought.

In 2023, Somalia reported over 18,304 cholera cases and 46 deaths, with more than half of the victims being children under 5 years old.