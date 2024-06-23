'Not in the name of Islam': Muslims speak out against Hamas

The organization Council of Muslims Against Antisemitism (CMAA) used a full-page ad in the Canadian National Post newspaper to enforce their support for the Jewish community and condemn the Hamas terror organization and its October 7 attack on Israel, the organization said in a Saturday X, formally known as Twitter, post.

According to its website, CMAA is "a charitable organization comprised of Muslim thinkers, professionals, and activists committed to fighting antisemitism in all its guises."

The atrocities committed by Hamas on October 7, 2023 plunged the world into a frenzy of antisemitism and extremism. Today, The Council of Muslims Against Antisemitism took out full page ad in the @nationalpost to deliver a strong message. We stand with the Jewish community and… pic.twitter.com/mwAUsFkPmG — Council of Muslims Against Antisemitism (@AgainstAntisem) June 22, 2024

The full-page ad created by the organization began with a large header "Not in the name of Islam."

The ad then continued to condemn Hamas for its actions on October 7 that were done in the name of the Islam faith.

"The [Hamas] terrorists repeatedly invoked the name of Allah and verses from our holy books during the slaughter," the ad explained.

"Terrorist groups like Hamas and their backers, including Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Gaurd (IRGC), cannot be allowed to speak for all Muslims or Islam," the statement continued. Iranians carry a model of a missile during a celebration following the IRGC attack on Israel, in Tehran, Iran, April 15, 2024. (credit: MAJID ASGARIPOUR/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS)

Furthermore, the statement said that the organization mourns the death of Gazan civilians but places the blame on Hamas, the IRGC, the Iranian regime, and "all those who fund, justify, and glorify them."

Calling on Muslims to reject 'the weaponization of faith'

The ad ended with a call to action, asking fellow Muslims to reject the "weaponization of our faith by Islamist extremists" that promotes antisemitism, violence, and terrorism.

The organization's website contains pro-Israel activism including a statement by its board in the aftermath of October 7. The document strongly condemns the attacks and features the signatures and statements of several prominent Muslim leaders "debunking the Islamist ideology and recognizing the truth."

The website also includes further advocacy for the Jews and shows the antisemitic sections of the Hamas charter that call on the killing of Jews and claim that the "Jews are the root of historical evil."