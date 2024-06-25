Norwegian who volunteered in Israel has Bergen shop repeatedly vandalized - exclusive

A Norwegian man who volunteered in Israel had his vintage and second-hand shop vandalized repeatedly by anti-Israel activists as part of a prolonged harassment campaign.

Model and actor Enok Groven, 40, had come to Israel in March to help the IDF with logistics through the Sar-El program. The Christian Norwegian said that he had been inspired to prepare food rations and sort uniforms for several weeks after watching the footage of rescuers when they first entered the grounds of the Nova music festival, where hundreds of attendees were slaughtered and wounded by Hamas terrorists on October 7.

“I just felt in my heart that I had to go there and do something,” Groven explained. “I wanted to show my sympathy for the Jewish people and for the families of those who lost their most beloved [ones].”

After local Bergen newspapers reported about his volunteering, Groven described how he and his business were subject to attempts by activists to ruin him.

“I might have thought that I was going to lose some customers when I was labeled a friend of Israel, but what happened was much worse,” said Groven.

A shop in Norway vandalized because its owner volunteered in Israel. (Enok Groven)

The Slit ‘an Vintage shop was tagged with graffiti several times even before Groven had returned home. “Zionist” was spray painted in yellow across the storefront, and another time “Child murderer, stay where you are” was scrawled across the window.

The glass door has been broken by vandals, and two anti-Israel activists attempted to jump on the shop window to break it, Groven claimed. When they failed, they allegedly went to another second-hand shop with pro-Israel owners and broke their window instead.

Online, activists have advanced a boycott campaign against Groven, leaving negative reviews on Google Maps and Facebook. Rumors were spread that activists would try to break into the shop and burn it down, said Groven, leading the owner of the building to ask him to cease talking about Israel. Most of his employees had quit, and he said that he had lost 90% of his former clientele, most of which were youth and students. Groven said that he relied on the patronage of tourists, and support of the Christian and Jewish communities, but he was not sure if the store would last the winter.

Groven’s other businesses have also reportedly suffered. He claimed that his coffee brand was thrown out of a store, and his roaster cut communications, bringing production and orders to a halt.

Encouragement on the internet to kidnap him

Activists have encouraged people online to kidnap him and spread claims that he was a misogynist, rapist, and pedophile.

"I receive hatred from strangers on the street, but also support from people who think I'm courageous to stand for something," said Groven. "Some of my former friends won't talk to me anymore, but I don't care since I have more time for those who still enjoy my company."

Groven said that he wasn’t aware of the consequences of volunteering in Israel, but he said that he was proud to have stood up for what he said was right. The anti-Israel movement was trendy, “like bad fashion” and those who followed the boycott were submitting to social pressure. He hoped that the trend would soon end, and thanked the strangers who had shown him support.

“I have gained a completely new view on lies, how dangerous they are, and how easy they are to spread today. In a few minutes, a wild lie is spread on social media. And I have been shocked to learn that people choose to blindly believe evil lies, no matter how far removed from reality they are. And without asking questions or looking at the source. But in the same way that love wins over hate, I also believe that the truth will win over lies,” said Groven. “I am not a Jew. Yet all this happened because I am a friend of the Jews. And that says a whole lot.”