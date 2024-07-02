Former NBA player calls foul on Israel’s Olympic participation

With the 2024 Paris Olympic Games on the horizon, controversies stirred after NBA star Tariq Abdul-Wahad commented on Israel’s involvement in the Olympics. The professional athlete questioned the consistency of the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) global policies, according to a statement reported by Turkish media.

Drawing contrasts to Russia’s pushback in February of 2022, Abdul-Wahad said, “If you want to compete in an international competition that is recognized by international organizations, you have to respect international law.” He added, “Russia did not follow the law. Their athletes got banned. Let’s not be hypocrites here. Let’s treat everybody the same.”

Social media responds to Tariq Abdul-Wahad's Israel comments

Abdul-Wahad's statement led to a rush of social media and various other forms of backlash on Israel’s participation in the upcoming Olympics in Paris.

A trending hashtag sparked recently after Abdul-Wahad's statement and the post-Met Gala #celebrityblockout, including celebrities and others boycotting the Olympics and influencers who don't use their platforms to "speak up."

The upcoming Olympic Games have also caused global sports organizations to sanction Israel in hopes of preventing participation. However, the IOC has stood firmly by keeping Israel in the games.

Tensions continued to escalate as Pro-Palestinian protestors gathered near the Olympic headquarters in Paris, calling for the banning of Israel from the competition.

Like Adbul-Wahad, these protestors referred to Russia’s participation and were angered by what they felt was a lack of consistency across countries regarding Olympic participation.

French President Emanuel Macron upheld the IOC’s stance, allowing for Israel’s participation, and has warned athletes against intolerance. Agreeing that Israel has been defending itself, Macron said the country was a “victim of a terrorist attack to which it is now responding in Gaza.”

Despite the uptick of online hate and pushback, the IOC has committed to keeping Israel in the Olympics. President of the committee, Thomas Bach, confirms in a statement that “Israel faces no threat to its Olympic status ahead.”

He ensures that all Israelis feel safe at the upcoming games; “Everyone must be treated equally, whether in the Olympic village or elsewhere.”

The pushback led Bach to confirm that safety measures would be taken to protect Israelis during the games.

Regarding the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, the IOC called for the banning of both Russian and Belarusian athletes from international competitions in Beijing, which was cited as a violation of the Olympic Charter.

On the other hand, Israel has not violated international guidelines but has only adhered to the IOC’s guidelines for the games.

This clearly demonstrates the international adherence to established guidelines and directly addresses Abdul-Wahad and the Euro-Palestinian protestors' concern regarding the consistency of ethical standards in global sports.