Ahead of Olympics, Israel should reconsider its interactions on the global stage - opinion

At what point do we say “enough” and boycott those who boycott us? When do we stop begging to be invited to the ball?

In approximately one month, Israel is slated to send its representatives to Paris to compete in the 2024 Olympics. The Olympics is where good sportsmanship is supposed to foster brotherhood and supersede politics and conflict; however, unlike every other country, Israel will have to spend NIS 5 million ($1.37 million) to secure the safety of the Israeli delegation because their lives are in danger.

This is in no way a criticism of the athletes who have spent years – sometimes decades – working to become the best in their fields. It is a wonderful point of pride to see athletes compete wearing the Star of David. They have earned those places.

It is heartbreaking to think of all their work and dedication, hopes and dreams, and suggest they can’t, or shouldn’t, see things through to the end. The athletes and their families have spent countless hours and untold amounts of money to achieve the nearly impossible. They should be commended and be able to compete in this prestigious competition, in peace, as equals.

But considering recent, as well as more distant events, perhaps it is time to reevaluate how we chose to interact with other countries and on the global stage. Maybe it’s time to reevaluate sending our delegates to a country that has made it clear that Israelis are not welcome and where their lives are in danger simply for being Israeli.

Banning Israel from Eurosatory 2024

A visitor walks past the Israeli pavilion during the Eurosatory International Defence Exhibition in Villepinte, north of Paris, France June 11, 2018. (credit: Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters)

Less than three weeks ago, the organizers of Eurosatory 2024 and the French Defense Ministry banned Israeli companies from participating in this major European trade show for the defense and security industries. Every one of the 74 Israeli participating companies spent countless hours over years, and millions of shekels, in preparation for this global expo, only to be told less than three weeks before it was to open that their presence was no longer welcome.

To add insult to injury, only days ago, the expo organizers went even further, banning Israelis from even attending this event due to France’s concern that “any [Israeli] individual or legal entity could act as an intermediary for Israeli companies.”

France already has had a long and questionable history with Israel. Both organizers would realize financial gain, not loss, from visiting Israeli delegates, support teams, and supporters. Despite that, both organizers are either tacitly or explicitly saying: “Israelis need not apply.”

There are questions that beg to be asked: What good will come from a few (very few) opportunities for a few moments of glory on a podium, in the shadow of where we are now in time and history? To prove we are here? We are here. No outside validation is necessary.

What is the point of supporting the farce of the Olympics – “build a better world through sport” – if millions of shekels are needed to protect our athletes while under their banner?

Instead, perhaps the Olympic Committee of Israel should choose to stand in solidarity with their fellow countrymen who have been banned from attending what they see as their Olympics, and pull out.

The writer is a journalist who has worked for news organizations in Israel and abroad.