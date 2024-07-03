'Spiritual support' to the military: Kyiv chief rabbi meets with senior Ukrainian officers

Senior Ukrainian officers met with Chief Rabbi of Kyiv, Rabbi Yonatan Markovitch, during a visit to the Jewish community of the capital in late June, the Jewish community said.

During the meeting, Rabbi Markovitch lectured at the JCC Beit Menachem community center on subjects such as Jewish values and discussed the challenges which stand before Jews in the Ukrainian military. He also addressed the Ukrainian army's various assistance to Jewish soldiers.

Rabbi Markovitch awarded 'appreciation certificate'

The community also said that the officers had granted an "appreciation certificate" to Rabbi Markovitch, issued by the Ukrainian military's higher education institution.

The chief rabbi received the document for his "spiritual support, which contributes to the high-quality execution of combat missions in the defense of Ukraine."