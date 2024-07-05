Despite Labour Party win, MPs lose seat to pro-Palestinian opponents

While Britain on Friday saw the Labour Party win the most seats during the election, some well-seasoned party veterans have lost their seats over their stance on the Israel-Hamas war, the Financial Times reported on Saturday.

Labour lost four seats to pro-Palestinian independent candidates. These losses all occurred during constituencies with a large number of Muslim residents, the Times claimed.

Shadow cabinet minister Jonathan Ashworth was one of the four to lose his seat for Leicester South; an area where 35% of the population identify as Muslim. His seat will now belong to an independent candidate running on a pro-Palestinian ticket who won by 979 votes.

Shockat Adam, the independent who took Ashworth’s seat, said his win was “an indication to those who have been in power for so long that you cannot forget the people that you serve.”

“This is a humble gesture,” he said. “This is for the people of Gaza.”

Labour Members of Parliament grip their seats

Dewsbury and Batley in West Yorkshire and Blackburn in Lancashire, where the Muslim population is estimated to be around 45% in both locations, Labour failed to secure seats.

Other Labour members kept their seats, but only narrowly won the majority vote. Shadow health secretary Wes Streeting and Jess Phillips beat their pro-Palestinian independent opposition by only 528 and 693.

Phillips had outrightly stated to the BBC that the war being fought in Gaza was a “massive issue” in the constituency.