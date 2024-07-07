France advances to Euro 2024 semifinals in penalty shootout victory over Portugal

The French national team advanced on Friday night to the semi-finals of Euro 2024 after a dramatic 3-5 victory on penalties against Portugal.

The two teams played against each other in Hamburg, vying for a single spot at the tournament's final four. The game ended 0-0 after 120 minutes before Les Bleus triumphed on penalties.

France will face Spain in the semi-finals on Tuesday, while Portugal and Cristiano Ronaldo were eliminated in CR7's final game in the European Championships.

Ronaldo played a central role during the match, and unlike the game against Slovenia, he did not make a huge splash in Portugal's game; he was hardly noticeable. William Saliba and Daioh Opamkano overshadowed the legendary striker, and when he found areas with more freedom, he failed to do anything major. His teammates did create chances for him, but he missed each time.

Ronaldo ended the tournament without a goal, leaving bitter memories of frustration, anger, and disappointment. It is impossible to know how the match would have ended if another striker had played alongside stars like Bernardo Silva, Raphael Leão, Rúben Dias, Bruno Fernandes, and others.

The match showed that Portugal was better than France, but lacked a striker who could up make the difference. Soccer Football - Euro 2024 - Quarter Final - Portugal v France - Hamburg Volksparkstadion, Hamburg, Germany - July 5, 2024 France's Mike Maignan celebrates with teammates after winning the penalty shootout. (credit: REUTERS/WOLFGANG RATTAY)

Pepe, at 41, played his final European Championship game on Thursday night, ending it in tears. The defender excelled against some strong players, stopping threats like Kylian Mbappé, though it was not enough.

France edges Portugal in intense battle

The first half of the match was weak, arguably even disappointing. Both teams played cautiously, focusing more on not conceding than scoring. Bruno Fernandes kicked the ball twice from outside the box but missed, while Diego Costa saved a shot from Teo Hernandez, and not much else happened.

In Portugal, Raphael Guerreiro was active, but Bernardo Silva was closed off on the other side and Cristiano Ronaldo had a subdued performance, leading to a stagnant forward line. In France, the attacking players focused on defensive duties, and Les Bleus lacked spark, with Antoine Griezmann continuing his mediocre Euro performance.

The game finally livened up after an hour. Mike Maignan stopped two excellent chances for Portugal, while Didier Deschamps brought on Ousmane Dembélé for Griezmann, changing the formation and unsettling Portugal. France managed to create quality chances themselves but also missed, leading the game into extra time.

Unlike the game against Slovenia, Diogo Costa did not intercept any balls throughout the match. All five of France's penalties were perfect, while Joao Felix's miss made the difference. France advances to the semifinals; Portugal heads home.

The Euro 2024 semifinals will kick off next Tuesday.