Ex-police officers arrested for slaughter of Israeli linked to Philippines land scam

Two former police officers were arrested on Tuesday in the Philippines, and another was detained for their alleged involvement in the disappearance and murder of Yitzhak Cohen and his partner, beauty queen Geneva Lopez, local sources reported.

In a press briefing at Camp Crame on Monday, Interior Minister Benhur Abalos and Philippine National Police Chief General Rommel Marbil told the media about the two suspects, adding they had a "significant role" in the murder.

The two former police officers - Michael Angelo Guyang and Rommel Abuzo - are suspected to have shot the couple over a land dispute. "Guyang did not want to give up the land he had mortgaged to Geneva," said Criminal Investigation and Detection Group of the Philippine National Police Officer Leo Francisco. "Guyang said there was also a buyer for the land he had mortgaged and introduced Abuzo to Geneva as the buyer."

"From that point, they arranged to meet, and the two former police officers shot the couple," Francisco added. "The day before, based on our investigation, Guyang and Abuzo discussed how to deal with the couple. That's when they hatched the plan to kill them."

However, Marbil also suggested that the primary objective of the murder is robbery, stating investigators are examining the possibility, Philliphine's CBN television network ABS-CBN reported on Monday. Image of Geneva Lopez and her Israeli fiancee Isaac Cohen. (credit: SCREENSHOT/X)

According to a report on Inquirer, Guyang previously stated he had met the couple and traveled with them to inspect the land they had possibly intended to buy at Armenia village in Tarlac City. In his sworn statement, Guyand claimed the meeting was short.

Philippines Land Scam

The police suspect there are multiple people involved in the incident: the two former police officers who were arrested, another former police officer, identified as Jeffrey Santos, who was detained, and at least two more who are still at large.

The former police officers were arrested as part of a police illegal possession of firearms investigation on Saturday, the Inquirer further reported. Since their arrest, the suspects have been named as persons of interest in connection with the Cohen-Lopez incident, and on Monday, police confirmed they are suspects.

This development came two days after the couple's Nissan car, which they drove to inspect the land they had intended to purchase, was found burned in Capas town in the Tarlac province. A few days later, the bodies of Cohen and his fiancée Lopez were found in a nearby quarry.

Agricultural land scams are well-known to authorities in the Philippines, where locals lure foreigners into purchasing land, swindle their money, and, in extreme cases, murder them and dispose of their bodies.

"There was hope that they would be found alive. There were extensive searches, and the local police were optimistic. Still, unfortunately, that did not happen," noted a source familiar with the case details and in contact with officials at the Foreign Ministry.

"It appears they were lured into a trap, a sort of 'Little Red Riding Hood' scenario, to avoid paying them the money owed. They were invited to a meeting, kidnapped, and murdered to eliminate evidence and avoid paying the debt."